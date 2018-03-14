11 Inspiring and Hilarious Quotes From Stephen Hawking

/

The world-renowned astrophysicist left behind a thought-provoking legacy of wit and wisdom.

March 14, 2018 3 min read

Stephen Hawking, one of the most beloved and influential thinkers in the history of science, died Wednesday at the age of 76. Best known for his book A Brief History of Time, Hawking brought wonder and wit to the world, as can be seen in these inspiring, thought-provoking and often hilarious quotes, which were compiled by the BBC and CNN.

On the universe

"It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love."

On black holes

"Einstein was wrong when he said, 'God does not play dice'. Consideration of black holes suggests, not only that God does play dice, but that he sometimes confuses us by throwing them where they can't be seen."

On what separates us

"We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special."

On the joy of making scientific discoveries

"I wouldn't compare it to sex, but it lasts longer."

On having a purpose

"One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don't throw it away."

On being the most intelligent man in the universe

"I would never claim this. People who boast about their IQ are losers."

On being a celebrity

"The downside of my celebrity is that I cannot go anywhere in the world without being recognized. It is not enough for me to wear dark sunglasses and a wig. The wheelchair gives me away."

On his disability

"My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn't prevent you doing well and don't regret the things it interferes with. Don't be disabled in spirit, as well as physically."

On never giving up

"However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope."

On making contact between humans and aliens

"I think it would be a disaster. The extraterrestrials would probably be far in advance of us. The history of advanced races meeting more primitive people on this planet is not very happy, and they were the same species. I think we should keep our heads low."

On the end of the universe

"It will take about a thousand million million million million years for the Earth to run into the sun, so there's no immediate cause for worry!"