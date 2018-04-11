Video Marketing for Service Businesses

/

Learn how you can use video, one of the most effective content marketing strategies, on your website to market your services.

One of the most effective content marketing strategies is the use of video. Let's take a look at how you can use video on your website to market your services.

Thanks to faster internet speeds, online video has exploded. The video-sharing site YouTube now has more than a billion users, or almost a third of all people on the internet. According to venture capital firm KPCB.com, online video now accounts for 74 percent of all online traffic. MWP Digital Media says that 55 percent of website visitors watch videos online every day, and 59 percent of executives agree that if both text and video are available on the same topic, they're more likely to choose video.

The reason for video's popularity is simple. It reaches out to different learning styles. Some people learn better by reading something, still others by seeing something demonstrated or hearing about it. Video combines all these distinct and separate learning styles into one shareable package. Video also lets your viewers see you; it shows them there's a real person behind the business and encourages them to get to know, like and trust you.

Suppose you're an interior decorator, baker, resume writer or book cover designer. You could produce and share how-to videos featuring design tips, a tasty gluten-free recipe or how to make a book cover using PowerPoint. This would highlight your expertise and get people to know, like and trust you. Such videos also feature helpful content, which encourages sharing via social media.

The best part is that you don't even have to appear in these videos. Using voice recorder and screen capture software on your computer, you can simply record your voice as you walk through the steps of writing an effective resume or guide viewers in how to make an attractive book cover.

Another popular video type is the video log, or vlog, which is a lot like a written blog post but done as a short video instead. Almost anything you'd talk about in a written blog post is also ideal fodder for a vlog, as long as they're short.

That's just a small sampling of the types of videos you can do, depending on the service you're offering. Now, let's look at some effective ways you can use video to market your service-based site: