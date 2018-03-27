How a Company Becomes a Thought Leader

The co-founder of Musicbed shares how his company became more than just a place for music licensing.

When Daniel McCarthy cofounded the music-licensing company Musicbed, he had a big idea: “I don’t want customers to just think about Musicbed when they think about music licensing. I want them to think about Musicbed when they’re trying to get inspired.” Accomplishing that would require a lot of experimentation, spending money with no sure ROI, and launching (and closing) a magazine.

In this episode, we map how Musicbed became more than just the sum of its product.

