Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks
Brands didn't disappoint this April Fool's Day, taking the opportunity to add a little levity to world. We can all use it! Here are a few of our favorite April Fool's stunts.
Snapchat's Russian Bot Filter
Snapchat had a Facebook roasting party with the unveiling of a new filter that mocks FB's pesky Russian fake news problem. The filter puts the user's photo in a Facebook-like frame and adds Cyrillic text and likes from "Your Mom" and "A bot." Savage, Snapchat, savage!
Omg the Snapchat April Fool's filter pic.twitter.com/moiufUQufT— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 1, 2018
LEGO VacuSort
The children’s toy and destroyer of adult feet tweeted the release of a revolutionary new product, the VacuSort, which promises to suck up and sort by color and brick shape.
*Adds to wishlist* pic.twitter.com/5JZA0n55YG— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2018
Elon Musk declares bankruptcy for Tesla
Musk turned one of his Boring Company flamethrowers on himself, serving himself a deep burn about Tesla sales reports, and his penchant for selling products that people can't believe are real.
Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018
This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?
Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1
Burger King Chocolate Whopper
This one made us chuckle and drool at the same time. Kinda funny, but also kinda a great idea?
Chuck E. Cheese house band Munch's Make Believe Band breaks up
Chuck E. Cheese sent out an announcement that the chain's fabled Munch's Make Believe Band was calling it quits with a farewell tour befitting this "Beatles, The Rolling Stones level retirement."
Netflix announces the acquisition of Seth Rogen
The streaming service didn't settle with Seth Rogen's body of work, they took his actual body, too.
***EXCLUSIVE: NETFLIX ACQUIRES SETH ROGEN IN UNPRECEDENTED BUSINESS MOVE*** pic.twitter.com/0fgWHJhprh— Netflix US (@netflix) April 1, 2018
Roku Happy Streaming Socks
Another one in the "this is a joke but we wish it wasn't" pile is Roku's ad for socks that can swipe, tap and click with the wiggle of a toe.