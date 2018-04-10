Problem Solvers Podcast

When His Business Model Didn't Work, This Entrepreneur Had to Change Things Up

After his early customers weren't paying their invoices, the founder of pizza app Slice began the long process of figuring out what (and how) people were willing to pay.
Image credit: Slice
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
2 min read

This is an episode of our podcast, Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

What happens when your customers are willing to use your product, but they're not willing to pay for it? Answer: Your business model may be wrong. That's what Ilir Sela learned after launching Slice, a company that helps local pizzerias sell online. He found plenty of early customers, but they weren't paying their invoices. As he dug deeper, he realized the problem wasn't them -- it was him. And he began the long process of figuring out what (and how) people were willing to pay.

Tune into this podcast to learn more about Sela's process and how he pivoted his model. 

