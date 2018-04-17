8 Influential Women Making Headlines in Blockchain

/

A few weeks ago, I wrote a post about nine influential women in blockchain who received a lot of praise and positive feedback. So I decided to write a follow-up post with a new list.

The latest tech boom has revolved around blockchain and cryptocurrencies. And while this brand-new field is still heavily dominated by men, women are quickly closing in and making big names for themselves. The blockchain space, in fact, is the perfect place for women who want to make a big impact to get involved.

Here are eight women currently crushing it in the blockchain and crypto space and serving as inspiration for budding female techs and entrepreneurs.

1. Piper Moretti is the CEO of The Crypto Realty Group. Her company specializes in real estate transactions using cryptocurrency. Moretti is a licensed international luxury realtor at Christie’s International Luxury Real Estate, one of the world’s largest luxury real estate brokerages, and she has a passion for the crypto space. She helps clients find or sell property, using cryptocurrency, anywhere throughout Los Angeles (and beyond).

2. Manju Mohan is the co-CEO and co-founder of Ionixx Technologies, a company that helps businesses turn their ideas into reality using technology. Ionixx focuses on mobile and web technologies that help digitize businesses. One of its services is working with companies on developing strategic approaches to implement blockchain technologies. One of its most recent projects revolved around applying blockchain technology to the process of educational certificate verification for businesses and recruitment managers.

3. Mihriban Ersin Tekmen is co-founder/ COO at Colendi. Colendi is a cross-border decentralized credit-scoring platform using Blockchain technology to provide a secure and democratic service for the fintech world, and transforming the definition of banking. She is also the co-founder of Fintechtime, an independent publication that offers the latest news, insights and analysis of the global fintech market.

4. Shadan Azali is vice president of investor relations for Dispatch Labs, a business-ready blockchain protocol that empowers industries to create scalable, secure and decentralized peer-to-peer applications. Prior to joining Dispatch Labs, Azali led corporate philanthropy initiatives at Ally Bank and the Bank of America. Azali’s role straddles two fields that traditionally lack female representation: finance and technology. However, she publicly expresses hope that the combination of more women stepping into leadership roles and the continual support and mentorship for young girls entering math and computer science programs will bring more opportunities for women in technology.

5. Elizabeth McCauley, a member of the board of directors at the Bitcoin Foundation and advisor at the BitGive Foundation and Coin Congress, got her introduction to blockchain and crypto while working as an assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives. During that time, McCauley was involved in the adoption of bitcoin in the United States.

6. Maxine Ryan is the COO and co-founder at Bitspark, the world’s first cash-in, cash-out blockchain remittance platform. She developed her passion for bitcoin while pursuing a degree in international relations in Australia. Ryan's interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency was so intense that she dropped out of school just six months before graduation to pursue her dream. Shortly thereafter, she returned to Hong Kong and launched her business.

7. Rachel Wolfson is a blockchain guru and journalist who writes for Bitcoin magazine and has contributed to Forbes, Dataconomy Media, Elite Daily and more. Wolfson also serves as board advisor for a blockchain-based supply-chain management company and as board observer for a number of other blockchain companies. She was recently named by Next Web as one of the top five women working to change the world of crypto.

8. Emily Arth is the VP of operations at Constellation. Having worked as the right-hand aide to the CEO of a $300 million company -- North American Power -- Arth is a powerhouse of corporate leadership and management. Driving operational excellence and organization at Rakugo, Arth brings years of experience that will drive growth and success.

These women (among many others) are making a big impact in the blockchain and crypto space as well as forging a path to help other women get involved. Just because the number of women in technology-related fields has always been dramatically lower than that of men doesn’t mean that things will stay that way. Blockchain technology is poised to disrupt many industries in the coming years, and women will play a big role in the revolution.