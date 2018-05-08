When Facing Challenges, Your Company Might Be Better Off Staying Small and Nimble

/

Know when to stop, reflect and look ahead.

May 8, 2018 1 min read

Sometimes even startups have to hit the pause button.

I know, it’s not easy. Hard-charging, risk-taking entrepreneurs don’t like to slow down and look at the run down the mountain before diving in.

But the smart ones do. After all, you have to know where are the bumps, where is the ice and what about those trees?

The size of your company can often dictate how nimble you can be, how easy it can be to change course when the view ahead gets cloudy. Trust me, it occasionally will.

