This Entrepreneur Shares How She Built an Audience Without Advertising

When most platforms wouldn't even allow this company to advertise on their sites, the founder had to get creative.

May 22, 2018 2 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you want to learn how to succeed without traditional advertising, ask someone in the "adult" industry. Why? Because most advertising channels --including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more -- are closed to them. That's what Polly Rodriguez learned when she founded Unbound, a company that makes and sells adult products. Most platforms won't take her money, so she had to get creative...and build her own community.

Tune into this episode of Problem Solvers to hear how Rodriguez built a customer base -- and a sucessful business.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)

Thanks to our sponsors:

Small business never stops moving, so Dell’s US-based Small Business Advisors are trained to keep up. Just call 877-BUY-DELL to get connected. You’ll get tailored solutions you can trust, from an advisor who knows your business -- like which Dell PCs with Intel® CoreTM processors are right for you. That way, you can focus on your business and leave the tech questions to Dell.