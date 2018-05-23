Morning Brew

The Key Takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg's Meeting With the EU

How Zuck responded to the question, 'Is Facebook a monopoly?'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Key Takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg's Meeting With the EU
Image credit: John Thys | Getty Images
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Morning Brew is a witty (and free) email newsletter delivering the latest news from Wall St. to Silicon Valley, daily. Upgrade your morning routine by signing up here.

On Tuesday, we found out in just how many different languages you can say, “Mark Zuckerberg, explain yourself for misusing the information of millions of users.”

In only his second (known) appearance in a suit, Zuck fielded questions from leaders across the EU, including:

  1. Is Facebook a monopoly?

  2. What does Facebook intend to do about elections?

  3. Will Facebook be GDPR compliant?

  4. And seriously, why haven’t you poked me back?

So, why is Mark still under the spotlight? Well, after his two-day playdate with Congress (which didn’t accomplish as much as some had hoped), the EU Parliament wanted its shot at the king.

And remember: If the U.S. is the good cop when it comes to data privacy regulation, the EU is the bad cop.

Our favorite bad cop moment:  

You have to ask yourself how you will be remembered. As one of the three big internet giants together with Steve Jobs and Bill Gates who have enriched our world and societies, or on the other hand, the genius that created a digital monster that is destroying our democracies and our societies.” -- Belgian representative Guy Verhofstadt.

So what were the takeaways?

Facebook has a lot of “top priorities” right now (read: keeping elections free from interference, monitoring bad content, data privacy, people over profits, you name it).

  • “No” -- Facebook is not a monopoly (per Zuck).

  • “Yes” -- AI will improve to better report and remove bad content.

  • “No” -- It’s impossible to completely eradicate fake news, but they’re hiring more security staffers to fight back.

  • “Yes” -- It’ll be fully compliant with GDPR.

GDPR? General Data Protection Regulation -- the EU’s sweeping regulation on user data privacy that goes into effect this Friday. It’s the official list of what companies “can” and “can’t” do with European consumer data.

If you get caught breaking the rules ... that’ll cost you 4 percent of your worldwide revenue ($2.8 billion for Facebook).

Bottom line: Yesterday was just another stop in Zuck’s apology tour -- he’ll be in Paris today to discuss using tech for good (no surprise, Uber will also be there). But, the real test will be turning apologies into actions.

Like what you see here? Sign up for Morning Brew, a free daily business newsletter bringing you the hottest news from Silicon Valley to Wall St. Get the Brew. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires

Growth Strategies

Why Self-Doubt Can Be Your Secret Weapon

Making Money

How to Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom