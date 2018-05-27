How to Show the World Your Greatness

Never let the mistakes of your past hold you back.

Do you ever get down on yourself over mistakes you’ve made in the past? Are you upset about things that happened to you and feel like the best times of your life are over? They’re not.

When I was younger and got injured right as my professional career as an athlete was starting to take off, I thought that was it. I thought my life was over in my early twenties. I had no backup. No plan B.

However, I ended up sharing myself with the world, and turning my selfish nature into something selfless. I started making it my goal to help others and to transform lives, and I’m so much happier than I ever could have been.

Of course, a part of me wishes my career as an athlete had been successful, but when I think about everything I have and all of the memories I've made from helping others, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

There’s no reason you can’t do the same now. Your glory days are still coming.

On this episode of The School of Greatness, I had the pleasure to sit down with someone who has gone through a similar situation as myself: Trent Shelton. Shelton is a former NFL wide receiver that is now considered one of the most impactful speakers of this generation. He reaches over 50 million people weekly through his various social media outlets, and also travels the world to share his message of creating lasting change in your life.

I was fortunate enough to have him sit down with me and discuss how he’s impacted people. We talk about the three steps to rehab when you’ve lost your identity, what happens when you don’t celebrate your accomplishments and how to build your communication strategy.

Learn how you can apply the best of yourself each day, on Episode 643.

