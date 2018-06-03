My Queue

Success Strategies

To Be Successful, Focus on Helping Others

Success is not as hard as you think.
To Be Successful, Focus on Helping Others
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Do you care about getting your social media numbers up? Do you want people to love and adore you?

The problem is you're focusing on the wrong things. Don't concentrate on yourself or what you want from other people. Instead, shift your focus towards helping others, and make an impact on those who already appreciate you.

When that happens, more people will appreciate you. You'll make their lives magical, and the success and admiration will come later. For example, when Oprah comes out on stage she doesn't say, "Look at me, I'm great." She puts her focus on her audience; she zooms in on others and does what she can to help everyone around her.

For this episode of 5 Minute Friday, I'm bringing back this segment from Elizabeth Gilbert. She's an American author, essayist, short story writer, biographer, novelist and memoirist.

She is best known for her 2006 memoir, Eat, Pray, Love, which, as of December 2010, had spent 199 weeks on The New York Times' best seller list. She gives her insights on what she's learned about the power of looking to serve rather than be served.

Discover all of that and much more, on Episode 645.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.

