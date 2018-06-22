Health

Study Ranks the States With the Most Psychopaths. Do You Live in the Top Ten?

Warning: This information may not have a positive effect on your Zillow estimate.
Image credit: Bettmann | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Your daily work commute may convince you that you are surrounded by psychopaths, and according to a research paper written by Ryan Murphy, a research assistant professor at Southern Methodist University, you just might be! It all depends on where you live.

Murphy's study, Psychopathy by U.S. State, cross-examined levels of what he defines as Big Five personality traits: extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism and openness to experience in each state. From this data, he was able to rank each of the 48 contiguous states, as well as the District of Columbia, by its level of psychopathy. (You'll never guess who scores no. 1!) But don't get too excited if your home is located at the bottom of the psycho pile, Murphy says his numbers are just estimates.  

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Connecticut

3. California

4. New Jersey

5. New York and Wyoming (Tie)

7. Maine

8. Wisconsin

9. Nevada

10. Illinois

