What Type of Learner Are You? (Infographic)

From 'visual learners' to 'kinesthetic learners,' figure out what learning style best suits you.

Everyone has their own way of doing things, especially when it comes to absorbing new information. What might work for you won't for the person next to you. That’s why it’s important to understand your needs and what works best for you so you can take in new information quicker.

Some people are “visual learners,” meaning they learn best when some sort of imagery such as maps, flow charts and diagrams is used. When there’s too much text on a page, a visual learner is likely to lose interest quickly. To the contrary, others might learn best when there are more words than images. These people are categorized as “read/write learners,” and more words on a page is beneficial to these individuals. Other types of learners include aural/auditory learners, multimodal learners and kinesthetic learners, or people who need a hands-on experience and put theory into practice.

To figure out what type of learner you are, check out Pound Place’s infographic below.