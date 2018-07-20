5 Podcasts That Are a Must for a Productive Workday

Podcasts are the new pop music.

If you’re getting tired of you’re daily playlist, and the radio isn’t cutting it either, podcasts are a great way to wake you up and keep you entertained on a long -- and sometimes stressful -- commute to work. They’ll distract you from all the traffic and keep your road (or subway) rage in check. But they can do more than just make your morning travel more enjoyable; they can get your brain juices flowing, too.

Here are five podcasts to listen to on your commute to prep you for a productive work day and give your brain a little extra nourishment -- just in case you skipped breakfast.

Name: GirlBoss Radio with Sophia Amoruso

Average reviews on iTunes: 4.5 Stars

Why we love it: Sophia Amoruso sits down with some of the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs to have an honest conversation about the steps they took to get where they are today. She takes you into their everyday lives for a laid back and humor-filled chat about confidence, asking for what you want, taking your time and being a GirlBoss in a man’s world.

One of our favorite episodes: “Tamara Mellon” Tamara Mellon, founder of Jimmy Choo, walks listeners through getting fired from Vogue and how she started one of the most popular luxury shoe brands straight out of rehab.

What others say about it:“It’s become a thriving website for young women trying to become badasses in their own way. It didn’t take long before they launched an inspiring career-oriented podcast hosted by Sophia, where she talks to women making their mark in the world in whatever way possible. With an aim towards ‘redefining success,’ the show does exactly what it says.” -- Marie Claire

Length: Roughly an hour

Where you can tune in: Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and girlboss.com.

Name: Accidental Creative by Todd Henry

Average reviews on iTunes: 4.5 Stars

Why we love it: You’ll be surprised by how practical, everyday actions can be a springboard for jumping into the career of your dreams. Forget about finding your purpose through shamanic retreats in Thailand or birth-chart horoscope readings. Todd Henry and his myriad of successful guests provide simple guidance to feed your creativity, along with doable tips to take control of your life, both in and out of the office. Plus, the host wrote a killer book, The Accidental Creative: How to Be Brilliant at a Moment’s Notice, to help you bring your A-game when you least expected it.

One of our favorite episodes: In “How to Plan Your Day in 10 Minutes” Henry discusses how entrepreneurs must think about their day differently than most. He shows how important it is to have your own definition of success for each day, and how to quickly and efficiently plan your upcoming tasks to best feed your creativity and boost productivity.

What others say about it: “Having been running for over a decade, it’s a solid choice for artists and designers seeking inspiration.”-- Creativeboom.com

Length: Ranging from 10 minutes to an hour

Where You Can Tune In: iTunes, Stitcher, and accidentalcreative.com

Name: Glambition Radio by Ali Brown

Average reviews on iTunes: 5 Stars

Why we love it: Named the “Entrepreneurial Guru for Women Entrepreneurs” by Business Daily News, Ali Brown’s podcast helps you rewrite the rules for success. Her insightful discussions with thought leaders from around the globe will encourage you to think outside-of-the-box, and to maybe even throw away the box entirely. She focuses the interviews on how to shape your day, and life, to make it look exactly how you want it to, despite what other people are doing.

One of our favorite episodes: “Episode 133” Brown chats with Liz Dennery Sanders, founder of SheBrand, on the importance of creating a clear brand for yourself, not just your business.

What others say about it “Her personal story of perseverance and faith in herself is inspirational from her rocky start to the success she has today. Give a listen and find your own path to success.” -- Inc.

Length: 40 minutes to an hour

Where you can tune in: iTunes , Stitcher, and Spotify

Name: The School of Greatness

Average reviews on iTunes: 5 Stars

Why we love it: Do you ever wonder what it takes to be great? New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and former athlete, Lewis Howes, tells the stories of some of the world’s most brilliant minds and greatest achievers. He chats about the factors that got them where they are today, and how you can apply them to your own life. With episodes ranging from “The Beauty of Breaking” to “The Morning Habits of the Rich,” any episode is guaranteed to give you a daily dose of inspiration.

One of our favorite episodes: “Hustle for a Purpose” Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, discusses how the hustle never stops. In fact, the more successful you become, the more you’ll want, and need, to hustle. Holmes shares his tips and tricks for staying on top of the game and avoiding burnout.

What others say about it: “[Lewis] Howes is best known for starting with nothing, educating himself and then turning that knowledge into a million dollar online business. Since then, he's been able to leverage his experience, and success, into a platform that focuses on helping people become great.” -- Forbes

Length: Five minutes to an hour

Where to Tune In: iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, YouTube and lewishowes.com

Name: Entrepreneur on Fire

Average reviews on iTunes: 5 Stars

Why We Love It: Already having a bad day and it’s only 8 a.m.? This podcast will show you that sometimes the best ideas come from the worst days. John Lee Dumas sits down with successful entrepreneurs (think: big-wigs like Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk and Tim Ferriss) to discuss their worst entrepreneurial moments and the lessons they learned along the way.

One of iTunes top ranked business podcasts, Entrepreneur on Fire will help you ignite your startup journey. From email lists to color-coded presentations to how to become a millionaire in one step, Dumas provides you with all the tips and tricks to take your business game to the next level. Plus, the host himself is quite the entrepreneur, earning over $250,000 a month from just his podcast alone.

One of our favorite episodes: “Hack Your Health” with Allison Melody. This eco-entrepreneur talks about how focusing on your physical, emotional and spiritual health will up your financial success. She gives you an excuse to get up from your desk and have fun.

What others say about it: “After more than 1,500 podcasts, John is the model of consistency and has been rewarded with a multi-million dollar business.” -- Forbes

Length: 20 minutes to one hour

Where You Can Tune In: iTunes, Spotify, and eofire.com