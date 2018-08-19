Creativity

How to Unlock Creativity and Discover Your Personal Genius

Creativity is the key to unlocking your dreams and vision for the future. If you can unlock that creative mindset, you'll be set for life.
Image credit: Panom | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

How often do you try to look for success and fulfillment through logic? You might be looking too hard and in the wrong direction.

Creativity is the key to unlocking your dreams and vision for the future. If you can unlock that creative mindset, you’ll be set for life.

Machines and computers can do logical tasks and hard work, but they’ll never be able to be creative. That’s something only a person can do. Some people find their creative passions easily, while others feel a struggle. If you’re one who struggles, don’t worry -- finding your unique passions aren’t as hard as you might think.

The key is to let go of your feeling of judgment. Let your mind relax and think about what made you weird or unusual as a child. Those fun oddities are what will make you something big today.

To go more into unlocking your creativity, I wanted to bring you back past episodes from Chase JarvisCasey NeistatManoush Zomorodi and Liz Gilbert.

These conversations have helped me unlock my passions to new levels, and I know they will help you too. No matter where your creativity lies, if it’s in writing, creating content on YouTube or still something you are trying to discover, this episode will bring you valuable insights.  

Don’t forget to take these lessons and practice them any chance you get. Knowledge is only useful when it’s applied to your life.

So learn all about unlocking and mastering your creative side on Episode 668.

