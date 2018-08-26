How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter

Public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is.

August 26, 2018

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I don’t know if you know this, but I used to be terrified of speaking. I couldn’t get up in front of my class to give presentations. I was even scared to read in front of a few friends. Any time I had to speak before big games, I was trembling.

However, public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is. You need to be able to properly present yourself so you seem confident and people trust you.

Thanks to some training I was able to overcome this fear. Today, I get on stage in front of thousands of people and make a lot of money doing it. For this episode, I decided to give you some tips that can potentially change your life like they have mine.

I wanted to share some of the lessons I’ve learned on what makes a great presenter, which is why I put together this new mashup for you. I hand picked some of the best words of wisdom from people like Michael Port, Bo Eason, Carmine Gallo and Sean Stephenson.



Don’t miss this one. I know you’ll be able to take a lot away from these guys, so get ready to take notes. This episode could easily change the trajectory of your life.

You’ll be learning all about what makes a great speaker on Episode 680.

