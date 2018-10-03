Ready for Anything

3 Helpful Subscription Services, According to This Successful Mompreneur

This entrepreneur shares how she streamlines her tasks to get more done throughout the week.
Image credit: graphicstock
Content Provider
4 min read
This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates

The word “entrepreneur” is constantly glamorized. It has become synonymous with a free-spirited, peaceful person who gets to wake up at 9 a.m., enjoys breakfast in bed while watching a morning talk show and does whatever he or she pleases for the remaining hours of the day -- all while accumulating money.

However, for me, being an entrepreneur means something else entirely. It means working around everyone else’s schedule, going to bed later and waking up earlier than others, and constantly being a girl on the go. It means having 24 hours a day at my disposal and deciding how to best manage that time so I can juggle all the things in my life. If I’m making more money than the amount of sanity I am losing, I feel lucky.

Since time equals money, I’ve started subscribing to services that will save me both. Trust me, I’ve broken down the math. Subscription models save time, money and energy, all leading to a much more productive me. And, while there are many out there to choose from, here are the three I especially recommend.

1. Amazon Subscribe & Save

Maybe it’s just me, but I find my time is far better spent working and making money or enjoying a glass of wine with friends -- versus shopping the aisles of my local grocery store for must-have items like toilet paper and paper towels. With Amazon’s Subscribe & Save feature, I am not only able to schedule out these items to arrive right at my door once a month (I can adjust it to be sooner or later), but I can get these items at a discount. This service saves me time, money and eliminates the fear of running out.

Price: Varies

2. Birchbox

I love makeup. I love beauty. But going to makeup and beauty stores gives me a panic attack. Even when I’m laser-focused on buying only exactly what I need, a 10-minute trip can easily turn into an hour as my attention is quickly drawn by all the shiny bottles of new items on the shelves, promising to make me younger, prettier and more awesome overall. While I love trying new products, I also don’t want to spend hours of my time and hundreds of dollars on them only to find later they weren’t right for me.

Enter Birchbox. After a taking a five-minute survey, Birchbox customizes a monthly box based on my likes and dislikes. I receive five sample-size products per month that range from haircare and makeup to skincare and fragrances. I’m able to try out cool new products without feeling pressured by in-store salespeople. As a bonus, many of my regular staple items are discounted on the Birchbox site.

Price: Three-month subscription for $30, six-month subscription for $60 or a year-long subscription for $110

3. Rent the Runway

After learning from my credit card statements that I was spending thousands of dollars a month on clothing, I knew something had to change. I love dressing up in new things, but after the second time wearing a piece, I found that it doesn’t always have the same “spark” it initially once had. I was constantly going through the very costly cycle of spending and purging. So, how do I keep my fashion fresh without breaking the bank?

The answer is: Rent the Runway. It has a few different subscription options, but I opt for the unlimited one. This allows me to rent up to four items at a time, whether they be clothing or accessories, and whenever I’m sick of something, I can easily send it back and pick out a new piece. RTR also pays for shipping, handling and dry cleaning. The toughest decision I have to make now is if I want to send back one of the items for something new. And, if I end up falling in love with one of the pieces? I can buy it at a discounted price.

Price: $159 per month, with a $99 trial month

(By Sam DeBianchi)

