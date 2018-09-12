Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Grueling Daily Schedule and It Is Bonkers
He might be the hardest-working man in Hollywood.
Mark Wahlberg revealed his absolutely insane daily schedule on Instagram, and it's immediately clear how the actor/producer/businessman/former model/rapper/songwriter is able to multitask so effectively.
Check it out:
Wow. We'd be ready to call it day by 5:30am.
Each day, the 47 year old — known for his rock-solid abs — does two workouts, has a cryotherapy session, and gets in a quick round of golf. In between is time for meals, prayers, snacks, showers, work and family. Bedtime? A Ben Franklin-approved 7:30pm.
Even more impressive, Wahlberg apparently sticks to this routine even when he's on the road. As Page Six reported in August, a Manhattan gym opened up for him at 3:45am — a whole five minutes later than his start time at home.
That must've hurt.