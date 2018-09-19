Gaming

Sony Is Getting in on the Retro Gaming Craze With the PlayStation Classic

Will this be the hottest gift of the holiday season?
Sony Is Getting in on the Retro Gaming Craze With the PlayStation Classic
Image credit: Sony
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
2 min read

Retro gaming is red hot.

When Nintendo lauched the NES Classic at the end of 2016, it immediately became that holiday season's must-have gift. Units of the $60 device sold out from stores and online merchants almost immediately, and unscrupulous retailers and re-sellers were offering them for hundreds of dollars a pop. Now, two years later, Sony is getting in on the action with a retro console of its own.

Related: Where Do Great Ideas Come From?

The PlayStation Classic will go on sale on Dec. 3, almost 25 years after it introduced the original PlayStation to the world. It was the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide, and games such as Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 and Metal Gear Solid became instant classics.

Here's what we know about the console, via Sony:

The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including fan favorites such as Final Fantasy VIIJumping FlashRidge Racer Type 4Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. The mini console is approximately 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, and it emulates the original’s look and feel by featuring similar controllers and packaging. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format.

Related: How to Stay Focused: Train Your Brain

In other words, it's almost the same formula Nintendo used for its bestselling device. That is, it's a miniature, hand-held unit with a similar look and controls to the original, and it comes pre-loaded with the system's most popular games.

Image credit: Sony

The PlayStation Classic is available for pre-order at select retailers for $99.99. Visit PlayStation.com for more details and the full lineup of titles.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
How to Increase Your Website Traffic

How to Increase Your Website Traffic

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things Every Business Leader Should Know About Esports