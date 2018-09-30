Instagram

Instagram Is Reportedly Working on a Fix for a Hashtag Nightmare

Putting hashtags in as a first comment makes your posts easy to notice.
Instagram Is Reportedly Working on a Fix for a Hashtag Nightmare
Image credit: Allexxandar | Getty Images
Contributor
Social Media Strategist at The Social Media Current
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lo and behold! Instagram is testing a new feature for adding hashtags as a separate block underneath the images.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted earlier this week a screenshot of what looks like a beta version of a new Instagram feature, which should simplify and improve the way hashtags are presented on this platform. Currently, a lot of Instagram users stuff their captions with hashtags, which makes for less than a great user experience.

Related: How to Grow Your Business Using Instagram

While we are waiting on the official word (or release) from Instagram, I always recommend my clients to put hashtags in as a first comment. This will make your posts as discoverable as they’d be otherwise, and keeps your captions polished and engaging. Plus, if you share your Instagram posts to other social platforms where the use of hashtags is not part of an etiquette (such as Facebook and Pinterest), inserting your hashtags as a first comment keeps captions user-friendly on other channels.

So, next time you post on Instagram, write your caption and click Post. Then, go into the comments under this fresh new post and type up hashtags there.

Related: Profitable or Popular? Make Hashtags Work for You

The new rumored feature also seems to not impose a limit on the number of hashtags under a single post. However, it is most likely that the feature will have a limit once it becomes available. 30 is the current maximum number of hashtags one post can have, which is plenty if you use them correctly.

I highly recommend you utilize all of them to increase visibility of your posts and attract more of your target audience to your handle. Hashtags are the most powerful way to get discovered on this platform! If you think about it, hashtags are really like keywords. So, if you want your ideal audience to find your posts, and thus, your handle, you need to up your hashtag game. Do not rely on someone accidentally stumbling across your posts; become very strategic about optimizing them for maximum exposure.

In my experience, newbie Instagrammers resist leveraging all 30 hashtags, because of the fear that it looks “spammy” and “desperate.” To that I say: it is not true. If you pay attention to some of the most popular posts and handles, a majority of them take advantage of the hashtag limit -- and so should you. Unless you are Beyonce -- then you don’t need hashtags.

But since you are not (yet) Beyonce, do your hard content-creating work a favor and maximize the reach of your posts! You spent time crafting a perfect image and then you’ve spent time polishing and accompanying glorious caption, and then… you do nothing for more people to see it! If you insert hashtags into the comment section, no one is actually forced to sift through them in captions -- so it is out of sight, out of mind.

However, not all hashtags are created equal. To truly leverage the power of hashtags, you need to get very strategic and use only those hashtags that are very relevant to your niche and that are popular, yet not overly-used. I recommend hashtags that have between 30,000 and 500,000 posts associated with them.

Related: How to Make the Power of the Hashtag Work for You

Also, strive to create a good mix of hashtags with low, medium, and high volume of content. More popular hashtags will ensure that your content is discovered by as many people as possible, while less popular hashtags ensure your content has a chance to stay up top longer.

It is also important to note how many engagements top posts in each given hashtag feed receive. Depending on your post performance, it may get to be featured in top posts for these hashtags. It is an awesome strategy to further maximize engagement and leverage the virality factor.

While there is still no confirmed information or date of release, I suggest you start researching the best hashtags for your business now. Whenever the new feature gets released, you will be ready and on top of your Instagram marketing strategy.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram's Founders Say They're Resigning Because They Want New Challenges, But They May Also Want to Get Away From Zuckerberg