How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

On this episode of 'School of Greatness,' Lewis Howes meets with Humble the Poet to discuss the power of words in business and life.

October 7, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Words are one of the strongest tools we have. They can be used to destroy someone from the inside, or used to bring them up and help them change the world.

I have a lot of respect for people who have spent their time mastering language and really harnessing the power and art behind it. Lately there has been a large movement in spoken word poetry. It’s been growing in popularity, and influencing the lives of people all over the world.

As you know, I’m someone who aims to make an impact in this world, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that I’m a big fan of this movement.

On today’s episode of The School of Greatness, I’ve brought someone who has been on the forefront of this movement and making an impact for nearly a decade: Humble the Poet.

If you don’t know Humble, he’s a Canadian spoken word artist and music video creator. His poetry is so powerful, even Apple has used it in their commercials.

He opened up to me on this episode about how being from Sikh background, and the racism he’s faced, has both hurt and helped him in life.

He also discusses some of the problems artists today face and how they they can overcome them.

I really have to say that this is a powerful episode. You don’t have to be an artist to appreciate it. His knowledge and insights are important to anyone who is on the road to greatness, and anyone who wants to be a leader.

So get ready to learn all about the power of words, on Episode 682.