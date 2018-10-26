Health and Wellness

Why You Should Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

It's time to end 'comparison analysis.'
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're applying the same psychological strategies as peak performers, but you're not getting the same results -- here's why!

It's time to end "comparison analysis." In this first 60-Seconds to Unstoppable video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains that you can't compare your psychological output with peak performers unless you're going to compare your biochemistry, otherwise you will always end up feeling less than. 

Related: How to Biohack Your Way to Optimal Sleep and Increase Performance

