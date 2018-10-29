60-Second Video: The World Series and a Call for Unity.
1 min read
- The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, becoming the 2018 World Series champions. It's the club’s fourth championship since 2004, a record unmatched by any MLB team during in that stretch. Yay.
- Last week, a photo of Justin Bieber eating a burrito sideways went viral, with millions opining that the singer was mentally stable. Turns out, it was an elaborate hoax created by a Bieber lookalike and group of pranksters known as "Yes Theory".
- In cities across the country this weekend, thousands gathered to honor the 11 victims of the tragic mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In one tribute, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared "We will defeat hate with love." It's a powerful call to action for all of us to take to heart.
