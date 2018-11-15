Here Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals
Once you’ve had your fill of food, retailers are ready and waiting for you to do some turkey-fueled shopping. Take a look at some of the tech deals that you can jump on next weekend.
Amazon
An Echo Spot for $89.99
The new Echo Show for $179.99
A Sony RX100 V camera for $892
A Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB phone for $644.35
Walmart
A PS4 console with the new Spiderman game included for $199
A Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 for $99.99
A Samsung 50 inch Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV for $327.99
A Google Home Hub for $149
Best Buy
An LG 60 inch Class LED UK6090 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR for $549.99
A Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 13.3 inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $699.99
A 64GB Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for $649.99
Apple
A refurbished HomePod for $299
Office Depot
An HP 15-db0051od Laptop for $399
An Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Copier, Scanner, Fax for $199.99
A Dell 27 inch HD LCD Monitor for $119.99
Logitech Z150 2-Piece Speakers for $14.99
Staples
A VARO Portable WiFi + Bluetooth Multi-Room Speaker for $19.99
A Seagate STDR5000102 5TB USB 3.0 Back Up Plus Portable Drive for $199.99
A NETGEAR Arlo Smart Home Security Camera System for $119.99