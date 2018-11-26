Cyber Monday

The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals: iPad, Roku, 4K TVs and More

Looking for a deal on Xbox, iPad, an Echo Dot or a 4K TV? Check out our Cyber Monday mega-post for today's top discounts.
The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals: iPad, Roku, 4K TVs and More
Image credit: via PC Mag
15+ min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Cyber Monday is upon us, and if you're hunting for deals, check out the list below, which we'll be updating regularly over the next 24 hours.

Featured Deals

  • NEW $100 iTunes Gift Card for $80 at Amazon (use code: APP20).
  • NEW Nintendo Switch + $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $299 at Walmart (list price $334).
  • NEW Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
  • NEW Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1659.99).
  • 58" Samsung UN58MU6070 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $447.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
  • Apple iPad 5th Gen 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $429)
  • Today Only: Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Qt Electric Pressure Cooker for $89.95at Amazon (list price $149.99)
  • Today Only: Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones (As Good as Bose QC35) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
  • 65" TCL 65S517 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $749.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
  • Today Only: WD Black 1TB High Performance NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $342.51).
  • Today Only: Intel NUC8 NUC8i7HVK VR Machine Mini PC Kit with Radeon RX Vega M for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $910).
  • Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (6000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (5000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $839.99).
  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99).
  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99).
  • Today Only: Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack (Alexa and Google Support) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99).
  • Today Only: Segway miniLITE Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 11 mile range) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
  • Today Only: Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 12.5 mile range) for $335.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99).
  • Today Only: LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Building Kit (1969 Pieces) for $78.74 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
  • Today Only: LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT4 RS (2704 Pieces) for $206.93 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • Today Only: Nod by Tuft & Needle 8" Responsive Foam Mattresses: King $370, Queen $295, Twin $205 at Amazon.
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599)
  • Today Only: CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet Intelligent LCD UPS System for $109.95 at Amazon (list price $144.95)
  • MSI GV62 8RE-061 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099.99)
  • Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
  • Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools for $99.99 at Walmart (list price $169.99)
  • In and out of stock: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329)
  • In and out of stock: Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $379 at Amazon (list price $429)
  • Up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 3 Models (GPS 38mm $199, GPS + Cellular 38mm $299) at Amazon.
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
  • Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
  • $20 Price Drop: Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
  • 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
  • Google Home Hub Smart Display + $10 Vudu Credit for $99 at Walmart (list price $149)
  • Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99at Dell (list price $999.99)
  • STILL LIVE: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98(500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99)
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $139 at Amazon (list price $248.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $24 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $74.98)
  • 23andme Ancestry DNA Test Kit for $59 at Amazon (list price $99)

Amazon Devices Sale

Smart Home Devices

Networking, Storage and Components

  • Today Only: WD Black 1TB High Performance NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $342.51).
  • Today Only: Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD for $208.99at Amazon (list price $329.99).
  • Today Only: Kingston A400 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD for $54.99 at Amazon (list price $87.49).
  • Today Only: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $264.99 at Amazon (list price $329).
  • Today Only: CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet Intelligent LCD UPS System for $109.95 at Amazon (list price $144.95)
  • Still Live: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98(500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99)
  • Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive for $227.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
  • Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (6000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (5000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
  • Still Live: SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99(200GB for $30, 128GB for $20) at Amazon (list price $249.99)
  • Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99)
  • SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $25.99)
  • Linksys Velop AC4600 Tri-Band Wireless WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $349)
  • Today Only: Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home WiFi Intelligent Mesh System (2000 sq. ft.) for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $199.97).
  • Norton Security Deluxe Software (5-Devices, 15 Months) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).

TVs and Home Entertainment

  • NEW Today Only: 24" Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED HDTV for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $150).
  • 65" TCL 65S517 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $749.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
  • 58" Samsung UN58MU6070 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $447.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
  • 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $298 at Walmart (list price $428)
  • 50" Polaroid 50T7U 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $179.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
  • 50" RCA RLDED5098-UHD 4K UHD LED HDTV for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $379.99)
  • 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
  • 55" RCA RTRU5527-W 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $319.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99)
  • 65" Sharp LC-65Q6020U 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $499.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99)
  • 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $779.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99)
  • 32" Toshiba 32LF221U19 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV for $129.99at Amazon (list price $180).
  • Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
  • Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $69)
  • NVIDIA Shield TV 16GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Remote for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179)
  • Logitech Harmony 950 15-Device Touch IR Remote Control for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
  • Today Only: Anker Nebula Capsule 100 ANSI lm Smart Mini Projector with 360 Degree Speaker (Up to 100" projection) for $235.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
  • Today Only: Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Video LCD Projector for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K Projector for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99)
  • Avengers Infinity War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital for $22.34 at Amazon (list price $39.99)

Gaming

Electronics

Monitors

  • NEW Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
  • Today Only: ViewSonic VP3881 38" 3840x1600 Ultrawide Curved IPS Monitor for $749.99 at Amazon (list price $1116.54).
  • LG 34UC79G-B 34" 2560x1080 144Hz UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499).
  • Today Only: ViewSonic VA2446MH-LED 24" 1920x1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $122.79).
  • Today Only: Acer R240HY 23.8" 1920x1080 HDMI IPS LED Monitor for $99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
  • $20 Price Drop: Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
  • Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99at Dell (list price $999.99)
  • Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199)
  • LG 34UM88-P 34" 3440x1440 IPS Panel LED LCD Monitor with Thunderbolt for $364.95 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
  • Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99)
  • Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD GSYNC Curved Gaming Monitor + $75 Dell Gift Card for $899.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99)

Laptops and Desktop Computers

  • NEW Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1659.99).
  • NEW Alienware 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070 OC, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1499.99at Dell (list price $1949.99).
  • NEW Alienware 17 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 17.3" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070 OC, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD for $1599.99 at Dell (list price $1999.99).
  • NEW Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD for $559 at Dell (list price $1127.14).
  • NEW Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core SFF Desktop for $249.99 at Dell (list price $499.99).
  • NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD, MX150 GPU for $699.99 at Dell (list price $899.99).
  • NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i7-8550U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, MX150 GPU for $799.99 at Dell (list price $1069.99).
  • NEW Today Only: Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Intel Core i5-8250U 13.5" 2256x1504 Touchscreen Convertible Laptop for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
  • NEW Today Only: Acer Spin 5 Intel Core i7-8550U 13.3" 1920x1080 Touch Laptop for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
  • NEW Today Only: Acer Aspire E 15 Intel Core i3-8130U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $324.99 at Amazon (list price $379.99).
  • In and out of stock: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329)
  • In and out of Stock: Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $379 at Amazon (list price $429)
  • Apple iPad 5th Gen 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $429)
  • Today Only: Intel NUC8 NUC8i7HVK VR Machine Mini PC Kit with Radeon RX Vega M for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $910).
  • MSI GV62 8RE-061 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099.99)
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover (Platinum) - Intel Core i5-8250U, 12.3" 2736x1824, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $799 at Amazon (list price $1059)
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $919.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99)
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $749 at Walmart (list price $999.99)
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900K 8-core Tower Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1427.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $1859.99)
  • Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700K 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 OC, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1614.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $2109.99)
  • $500 Price Drop: Gigabyte Aero 15X Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1799 at Walmart (list price $2049)
  • CLX SET Intel Core i7-8700K 6-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Battlefield V for $1399.99 at Walmart.
  • CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme SLC9108W AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Liquid Cooled PC with 8GB AMD Radeon RX 590, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD, Gaming Bundle for $999.99 at Walmart (list price $1589.99).
  • Dell G3 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Gaming Bundle for $699 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 16GB Optane Memory for $479 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $599 at Walmart (list price $649).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Octa-core 10.5" 1920x1200 WiFi Tablet for $279.99 at Amazon (list price $329.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 64GB Octa-Core WiFi 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED Android Tablet with S Pen for $547.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)

Smartphones

  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $839.99).
  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99).
  • Today Only: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99).
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599)
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB 5.8" 2960x1440 Unlocked Smartphone for $449.99at Amazon (list price $599.99)
  • Honor View 10 128GB 5.9" Dual SIM 4G GSM Unlocked Smartphone for $349at Amazon (list price $499)

Headphones, Speakers and Audio

Tools, Home Improvement, Kitchen Gadgets and More

