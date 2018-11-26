The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals: iPad, Roku, 4K TVs and More
Cyber Monday is upon us, and if you're hunting for deals, check out the list below, which we'll be updating regularly over the next 24 hours.
Featured Deals
- NEW $100 iTunes Gift Card for $80 at Amazon (use code: APP20).
- NEW Nintendo Switch + $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $299 at Walmart (list price $334).
- NEW Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- NEW Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1659.99).
- 58" Samsung UN58MU6070 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $447.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
- Apple iPad 5th Gen 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $429)
- Today Only: Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Qt Electric Pressure Cooker for $89.95at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Today Only: Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones (As Good as Bose QC35) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
- 65" TCL 65S517 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $749.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
- Today Only: WD Black 1TB High Performance NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $342.51).
- Today Only: Intel NUC8 NUC8i7HVK VR Machine Mini PC Kit with Radeon RX Vega M for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $910).
- Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (6000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (5000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $839.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99).
- Today Only: Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack (Alexa and Google Support) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Today Only: Segway miniLITE Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 11 mile range) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- Today Only: Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 12.5 mile range) for $335.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99).
- Today Only: LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Building Kit (1969 Pieces) for $78.74 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Today Only: LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT4 RS (2704 Pieces) for $206.93 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Nod by Tuft & Needle 8" Responsive Foam Mattresses: King $370, Queen $295, Twin $205 at Amazon.
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599)
- Today Only: CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet Intelligent LCD UPS System for $109.95 at Amazon (list price $144.95)
- MSI GV62 8RE-061 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools for $99.99 at Walmart (list price $169.99)
- In and out of stock: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329)
- In and out of stock: Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $379 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 3 Models (GPS 38mm $199, GPS + Cellular 38mm $299) at Amazon.
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
- Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- $20 Price Drop: Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- Google Home Hub Smart Display + $10 Vudu Credit for $99 at Walmart (list price $149)
- Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99at Dell (list price $999.99)
- STILL LIVE: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98(500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $139 at Amazon (list price $248.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $24 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $74.98)
- 23andme Ancestry DNA Test Kit for $59 at Amazon (list price $99)
Check out more Best Cyber Monday Deals.
Amazon Devices Sale
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $24 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $74.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $79.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Kasa Smart WiFi Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $76.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Fire TV Stick for $48.99 at Amazon (list price $89.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Sengled Color Smart Lighting Kit for $79.98 at Amazon (list price $129.98)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1920x1200 WiFi Tablet for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" 1280x800 WiFi Tablet with Special Offers for $49.99 (3x for $134.97) at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-The-Air 500GB DVR Device with Alexa Remote for $179.99 (1TB DVR for $220) at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Wireless Media Streaming Device for $34.99 (Echo Dot Bundle for $60, Fire TV Recast Bundle for $235) at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HDMI 1080p Streaming Player for $24.99 (2nd Gen Echo Dot Bundle for $40) at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- TWO 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 10.1" 720p Alexa-Enabled Touchscreen Device for $339.98 (Ring Video Doorbell Pro Bundle for $429) at Amazon (list price $459.98)
- TWO Amazon Echo Spot 2.5" Color Touchscreen Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker for $159.98 at Amazon (list price $259.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Gen + Kasa Smart WiFi Plug for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $66.98)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6" WiFi eReader with Special Offers for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97)
- Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership (New Users Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97)
- Audible Gold 3-Month Membership (New or Returning Users Only) for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month)
Check out more Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
Smart Home Devices
- NEW Today Only: Schalge Connect Century Smart Deadbolt + Amazon Cloud Cam for $188 at Amazon (list price $319.98).
- NEW ecobee Remote Room Sensor with Stands (2-Pack) for $39.49 at Amazon (list price $79).
- NEW Today Only: Reolink 4MP 8Ch PoE Video Surveillance System with 4x Wired Outdoor 1440p PoE IP Cameras, 8Ch NVR with 2TB HDD for $321.99 at Amazon (list price $459.99).
- Today Only: Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack (Alexa and Google Support) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Today Only: Netgear Arlo Pro 2 1080p HD Wireless Security 2-Camera System for $312.99 (5-Camera for $693) at Amazon (list price $479.99).
- Today Only: Sengled Smart LED 2700K Soft White Starter Kit (2x A19 Bulbs + Hub) for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99).
- Google Home Hub Smart Display + $10 Vudu Credit for $99 at Walmart (list price $149)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker + Chromecast + $15 Vudu Movie Credit for $45 at Walmart (list price $74)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker + GE C-Life Smart Bulb for $31 at Walmart (list price $55)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker (2-Pack) for $50 at Walmart (list price $70)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker for $25 at Walmart (list price $49)
- Google Home Max Smart Speaker for $350 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Lenovo Smart 8" Display with 10W Speaker, Camera, Google Assistant for $99at Walmart (list price $199.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $139 at Amazon (list price $248.99)
- iRobot Roomba 890 WiFi Vacuum Robot (Great for Pets + Up to 5x more power than 600 or 700-series) for $349.99 at Amazon (list price $499)
- August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 10W LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (2x Bulbs, 1x Bridge) for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Ring Alarm Home Security System 8-Piece Bundle with optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring for $188.99 at Amazon (list price $268.99)
- Blink XT Home Security 1080p 2 Camera System Bundle for $149.99 (3 Cameras for $230, 5 Cameras for $350) at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System 1 Camera Kit with Motion Detection for $66.99 (3 Cameras for $154, 5 Cameras for $234) at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N79 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $139.99 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Netgear Arlo Wireless 720p Security Camera + Mounts (3-Pack) for $199 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Netgear Arlo Pro Wireless 720p Security Camera + Mount (2-Pack) for $229 at Walmart (list price $449.99)
- Netgear Arlo Wireless 720p Security Camera Kit (4-Pack) for $249 at Amazon (list price $449.99)
- Prime Exclusive: Netgear Arlo Q Wired 1080p Security Camera for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Nest Hello Smart WiFi 1600x1200 HD Video Doorbell for $179 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Nest Cam Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $149 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Nest Cam Indoor 1080p Security Camera for $129 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Nest Protect Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (2nd Gen) for $99 at Walmart (list price $119)
- Nest Learning Smart Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $179 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Nest Smart Thermostat E for $139 at Walmart (list price $169)
- Ecobee4 WiFi Smart Thermostat with Sensor and Built-In Alexa for $199 at Amazon (list price $249)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S WiFi Smart Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- Schlage Z-Wave Connect Century Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-in Alarm for $139 (Camelot $142) at Amazon (list price $170.98)
- TP-Link HS200 Smart WiFi Light Switch for $21.99 at Amazon (list price $51)
Check out more Cyber Monday Smart Home deals.
Networking, Storage and Components
- Today Only: WD Black 1TB High Performance NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $342.51).
- Today Only: Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD for $208.99at Amazon (list price $329.99).
- Today Only: Kingston A400 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD for $54.99 at Amazon (list price $87.49).
- Today Only: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $264.99 at Amazon (list price $329).
- Today Only: CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet Intelligent LCD UPS System for $109.95 at Amazon (list price $144.95)
- Still Live: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98(500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive for $227.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK23 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (6000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (5000 sq. ft.) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Still Live: SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99(200GB for $30, 128GB for $20) at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $25.99)
- Linksys Velop AC4600 Tri-Band Wireless WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $349)
- Today Only: Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home WiFi Intelligent Mesh System (2000 sq. ft.) for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $199.97).
- Norton Security Deluxe Software (5-Devices, 15 Months) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
Check out more Cyber Monday Networking, Cyber Monday Storage and Cyber Monday Components Deals.
TVs and Home Entertainment
- NEW Today Only: 24" Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED HDTV for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $150).
- 65" TCL 65S517 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $749.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
- 58" Samsung UN58MU6070 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $447.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $298 at Walmart (list price $428)
- 50" Polaroid 50T7U 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $179.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- 50" RCA RLDED5098-UHD 4K UHD LED HDTV for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $379.99)
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- 55" RCA RTRU5527-W 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $319.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99)
- 65" Sharp LC-65Q6020U 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $499.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99)
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $779.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99)
- 32" Toshiba 32LF221U19 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV for $129.99at Amazon (list price $180).
- Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $69)
- NVIDIA Shield TV 16GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Remote for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179)
- Logitech Harmony 950 15-Device Touch IR Remote Control for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Today Only: Anker Nebula Capsule 100 ANSI lm Smart Mini Projector with 360 Degree Speaker (Up to 100" projection) for $235.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
- Today Only: Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Video LCD Projector for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K Projector for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99)
- Avengers Infinity War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital for $22.34 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
Check out more Cyber Monday TV deals.
Gaming
- NEW Nintendo Switch + $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $299 at Walmart (list price $334).
- NEW Today Only: DropMix Music Gaming System for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One) for $27 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) + $10 Google Play eGift Card for $59.89 at Walmart (list price $69.99).
- Fallout 76 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (Various Colors) for $39 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- Sony Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Download) for $39.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $39 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Microsoft Xbox Live 6-Month Gold Membership for $29.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Xbox Game Pass 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console for $399 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle for $429 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle for $429 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $429 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console Bundle for $229 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle for $229 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Console Bundle for $229 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $229 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Console Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Playstation VR Headset Bundle + Creed: Rise to Glory Game Bundle for $249.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).
- Oculus Go 32GB Standalone VR Headset for $179 (64GB for $229) at Walmart and Amazon (list price $199)
- HTC Vive Pro VR Headset for $699 at Walmart (list price $799)
- HTC Vive Pro VR Complete System for $1199 at Walmart (list price $1399)
- Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $249 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Arcade1Up Pacman Arcade Cabinet for $249 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Arcade1Up Asteroids Arcade Cabinet for $249 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Arcade1Up Centipede Arcade Cabinet for $249 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Arcade1Up Galaga Arcade Cabinet for $249 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals (PC + Xbox One, PC + PS4 Options) for $199 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Game Controller with Alexa Voice Search for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- OFM Essentials PC Gaming eSports BattleStation Desk + Racing Gaming Chair for $139 at Walmart (list price $199).
Check out more Cyber Monday Gaming deals.
Electronics
- NEW $100 iTunes Gift Card for $80 at Amazon (use code: APP20).
- Today Only: Segway miniLITE Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 11 mile range) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- Today Only: Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter (Up to 10 mph, 12.5 mile range) for $335.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99).
- Up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 3 Models (GPS + Cellular 38mm $299, GPS + Cellular 42mm $329) at Amazon.
- $50 Google Play Gift Card (Email Delivery) for $47.5 at Walmart (list price $50)
- Logitech C922x Pro 1080p Stream Webcam for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch and Activity Tracker for $149 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Samsung Galaxy 46mm Dual-Core Smartwatch for $279 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $349)
- Samsung Galaxy 42mm Dual-Core Smartwatch for $259 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329)
- GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $229 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- GoPro HERO7 White 1440p Waterproof Action Camera for $179 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- YI 4K+ Action Camera (4K@60fps) with Waterproof Case for $169.99 at Amazon (Clip $50 Coupon - list price $219.99)
- YI Compact 1080p 130 Degrees WDR Lens Dash Cam with 2.7" LCD and Night Vision for $24.99 at Amazon (Clip $15 Coupon - list price $39.99)
- Today Only: Vantrue N2 Pro 1440p HDR DVR Dual Dash Cam with Front and Cabin Recording for $125.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Canon imageCLASS MF733Cdw Wireless Color All-in-One Laser Printer for $249 at Amazon (list price $339.99).
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Bluetooth Mouse with Darkfield Sensor for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist for $59.99 at Walmart (list price $99).
Check out more Cyber Monday Electronics and Tech deals.
Monitors
- NEW Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- Today Only: ViewSonic VP3881 38" 3840x1600 Ultrawide Curved IPS Monitor for $749.99 at Amazon (list price $1116.54).
- LG 34UC79G-B 34" 2560x1080 144Hz UltraWide Curved IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499).
- Today Only: ViewSonic VA2446MH-LED 24" 1920x1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $122.79).
- Today Only: Acer R240HY 23.8" 1920x1080 HDMI IPS LED Monitor for $99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
- $20 Price Drop: Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99at Dell (list price $999.99)
- Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- LG 34UM88-P 34" 3440x1440 IPS Panel LED LCD Monitor with Thunderbolt for $364.95 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
- Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99)
- Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD GSYNC Curved Gaming Monitor + $75 Dell Gift Card for $899.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99)
Check out more Cyber Monday Monitor deals.
Laptops and Desktop Computers
- NEW Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1659.99).
- NEW Alienware 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070 OC, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1499.99at Dell (list price $1949.99).
- NEW Alienware 17 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 17.3" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070 OC, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD for $1599.99 at Dell (list price $1999.99).
- NEW Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD for $559 at Dell (list price $1127.14).
- NEW Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core SFF Desktop for $249.99 at Dell (list price $499.99).
- NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD, MX150 GPU for $699.99 at Dell (list price $899.99).
- NEW Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i7-8550U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, MX150 GPU for $799.99 at Dell (list price $1069.99).
- NEW Today Only: Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Intel Core i5-8250U 13.5" 2256x1504 Touchscreen Convertible Laptop for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
- NEW Today Only: Acer Spin 5 Intel Core i7-8550U 13.3" 1920x1080 Touch Laptop for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
- NEW Today Only: Acer Aspire E 15 Intel Core i3-8130U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $324.99 at Amazon (list price $379.99).
- In and out of stock: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329)
- In and out of Stock: Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $379 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Apple iPad 5th Gen 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $429)
- Today Only: Intel NUC8 NUC8i7HVK VR Machine Mini PC Kit with Radeon RX Vega M for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $910).
- MSI GV62 8RE-061 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover (Platinum) - Intel Core i5-8250U, 12.3" 2736x1824, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $799 at Amazon (list price $1059)
- Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $919.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99)
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $749 at Walmart (list price $999.99)
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900K 8-core Tower Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1427.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $1859.99)
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700K 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 OC, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1614.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $2109.99)
- $500 Price Drop: Gigabyte Aero 15X Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1799 at Walmart (list price $2049)
- CLX SET Intel Core i7-8700K 6-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Battlefield V for $1399.99 at Walmart.
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme SLC9108W AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Liquid Cooled PC with 8GB AMD Radeon RX 590, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD, Gaming Bundle for $999.99 at Walmart (list price $1589.99).
- Dell G3 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Gaming Bundle for $699 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 16GB Optane Memory for $479 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $599 at Walmart (list price $649).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Octa-core 10.5" 1920x1200 WiFi Tablet for $279.99 at Amazon (list price $329.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 64GB Octa-Core WiFi 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED Android Tablet with S Pen for $547.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
Check out more Cyber Monday Laptops and Cyber Monday Desktop PC deals.
Smartphones
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $839.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Echo Show or Echo Spot and Echo for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99).
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $599 at Walmart (list price $699)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB 5.8" 2960x1440 Unlocked Smartphone for $449.99at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Honor View 10 128GB 5.9" Dual SIM 4G GSM Unlocked Smartphone for $349at Amazon (list price $499)
Check out more Cyber Monday Smartphone deals.
Headphones, Speakers and Audio
- NEW Sennheiser GAME ONE Open Acoustic Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $109 at Amazon (list price $249.95).
- NEW Today Only: Marshall Kilburn Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones (As Good as Bose QC35) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
- Today Only: nuraphone Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Earbuds for $279 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- Today Only: HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99).
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $299 at Walmart (list price $349)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $169 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $199 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $229)
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $99 at Walmart (list price $199.95).
- Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer with Force Cancelling Drivers for $599 at Amazon (list price $699)
Check out more Cyber Monday Headphones and Cyber Monday Audio Deals.
Tools, Home Improvement, Kitchen Gadgets and More
- NEW Today Only: Rosetta Stone Learn Latin American Spanish Bonus Pack (2 Year Subscription + Lifetime Download + Book Set) with $20 Amazon Gift Card for $139 at Amazon (list price $189).
- NEW Today Only: Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker with Espresso Roast K-Cup Pod Variety Pack (24-Count) for $114.99 at Amazon (list price $234.14).
- NEW Today Only: De'Longhi Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $123.09).
- NEW Today Only: Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Electronic Rechargeable Toothbrush for $94.94 at Amazon (list price $274.98).
- NEW Today Only: Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-662 Aquarius Water Flosser with 7 Tips for $39.95 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
- NEW Today Only: Nutri Ninja BL580 1100W Blender with FreshVac Technology for $59.95 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- NEW Today Only: Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 at Amazon (list price $349).
- NEW Today Only: Gravity 48"x72" 20lb Weighted Blanket for Sleep, Stress and Anxiety for $174.29 at Amazon (list price $249).
- NEW Today Only: True Luxury 1000-Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets (Queen) for $68.99 at Amazon (list price $114.99).
- NEW Today Only: Bosch 12V Max Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit with 2x Li-ion Batteries and Charger for $83.98 at Amazon (list price $140.56).
- NEW Today Only: NOCO Genius Boost HD GB70 2000-Amp 12V UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter for $139.69 at Amazon (list price $250.95).
- NEW Today Only: NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $599).
- Today Only: Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Qt Electric Pressure Cooker for $89.95at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Today Only: LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Building Kit (1969 Pieces) for $78.74 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Today Only: LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT4 RS (2704 Pieces) for $206.93 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Today Only: Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link WiFi Air Purfier for $268.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools for $99.99 at Walmart (list price $169.99)
- Today Only: AncestryDNA Genetic DNA Ancestry Test Kit for $49 at Amazon (list price $99).
- 23andme Ancestry DNA Test Kit for $59 at Amazon (list price $99)
- 23andme Genetic Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit for $129 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Instant Pot Gem 6-Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $55 at Walmart (list price $79).
- Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt 10-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $84.99 at Amazon (list price $149.95)
- Instant Pot Ultra 8-Qt 10-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $119.95 at Amazon (list price $179.95)
- Today Only: DASH Digital Compact 1.6L Electric Air Fryer for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
- Today Only: Nod by Tuft & Needle 8" Responsive Foam Mattresses: King $370, Queen $295, Twin $205 at Amazon.
- Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum for $179 at Walmart (list price $279).
- Anova Sous Vide 900W Bluetooth Precision Cooker Immersion Circulator for $99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Anova Culinary Nano 750W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $64 at Amazon (list price $99)
- Voyager Ion Electric Scooter (Up to 12.5 mph, 10 mile max range) for $149 at Walmart (list price $298)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer + $10 Walmart eGift Card for $189 at Walmart (list price $229).
- Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Oil-Less Air Fryer Oven for $59 at Walmart (list price $149)
- Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Electric Shaver for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Braun Series 9 9290cc Electric Foil Shaver with Clean and Charge Station for $139.94 at Walmart with $100 Mail-in Rebate (use code: BRAUN8731 - list price $249.94)
- Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Foil Shaver with Clean and Charge Station for $89.94 at Walmart with $60 Mail-in Rebate (use code: BRAUN7720 - list price $169.94)
- Cuisinart CSO-300N1 1800W Convection Steam Oven (Stainless Steel) for $220.34 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Bio Bidet BB-600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Elongated Toilet Seat for $219 at Amazon (list price $296)
- Alloyseed Electric Motorized Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $184.39 at Amazon (Clip $20 Coupon and use code: 5X97HYVE - list price $299.99).
Check out more Cyber Monday Home deals.
For more great Cyber Monday deals, head to TechBargains.