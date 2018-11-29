Jeep Drops a Pickup, Microsoft Tops Apple, and Alexa Is All About That Bass (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Jeep revealed the all-new Gladiator at the Los Angeles Auto Show yesterday, the brand's first pickup truck in 26 years. Set to go on sale in 2020, the Gladiator will do battle in the hyper-competitive mid-sized pickup market.
- Microsoft is now the world's most valuable publicly-listed company after passing Apple for first time since 2010. The software giant hits the mark as Apple’s share price continues to fall, possibly due to poor sales of the latest iPhones.
- The kitchy classic Big Mouth Billy Bass is back and ready to connect with Alexa. That means the wall-mounted singing fish will lip synch to Alexa’s responses and boogie to tunes from Amazon music. It will cost $39.99 and be released just in time for the holidays on Dec. 1. There's nothing fishy about that.
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: How to Achieve Your Goals