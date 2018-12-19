E360

The 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America

Check out the rankings of our fourth-annual Entrepreneur 360™ list.
The 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America
For the past four years, Entrepreneur magazine has conducted a nationwide search to find the most entrepreneurial companies in the country, rating and ranking them using a proprietary algorithm that factors in their ability to expertly balance impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value. The results of this year's search were our most impressive and diverse to date and can be found here: 2018 Entrepreneur 360™.

“Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries,” explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness.”

See who made the list, and take a look under the hood of each company to find out what makes them run.

Congrats to all of this year's honorees!

Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable