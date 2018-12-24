4 Tactics You Can Implement to Become an Elite Entrepreneur

Knowing as much as possible about yourself helps you understand when to push and when you need to take a break.

Professional athletes train hard and closely monitor what they put into their body. They have a team and even hire professionals on the side to help them reach peak state within their body and in their mind. They know this is how they’ll become the 1 percent of their profession. They’re always looking for that edge and they’ll go to great lengths to get it.

It’s the same for top entrepreneurs. You have no doubt read articles, watched videos, and listened to podcast episodes about 1 percent entrepreneurs such as Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, etc. They are literally changing the world and setting an example of different ways to think about entrepreneurship and its impact.

Here’s the thing, you don’t have to be a big name or have what they have to become a 1 percent entrepreneur at what you do. There are four tactics that you can use to become the best at what you do and experience explosive growth in your business.

1. Have complete clarity on who you are and where you’re going.

One of the biggest edges you can give yourself is great self-awareness. Knowing as much as possible about yourself helps you understand when to push and when you need to take a break. You understand what works for you and what doesn’t. You know what you’re likely to implement and what you’ll make excuses about. All of this helps you become more efficient as you do the work that builds your business.

You have to know you. Clarity on how you tick will help you map out what you’re building towards. Growth means constant work. You can’t go somewhere if you don’t know where you’re going. You should know what your ideal business looks like and have major goals to get there.

Entrepreneurs in the 1 percent don’t have major struggles with self-worth. They know who they are and what they’re capable of. They have a clear vision for where they’re going in life and business. Get clarity on your major why’s. It’s the road that helps you get clear on the plan.

2. Cut out everything from your life and business that doesn’t fit.

You may have heard that whom you surround yourself with has a direct effect on your attitude and what you’ll do. It goes beyond that. Those who are negative or complacent will drag you down without even trying. That attitude and outlook will have a negative effect on your mindset.

Cut negativity in any form out of your life. It will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulder.

Not everything that’s in our life or business is meant to be there forever. Some things fit for a period of time and then it’s time to grow beyond that level. Elite entrepreneurs’ self-awareness helps them see what fit and what needs to go. Then, they’re not afraid to make the hard choices. Don’t be afraid to cut things that aren’t serving your business goals.

3. Get real about the battles in your mind.

A large battle that needs to be won to become 1 percent happens in your mind. The mind is a beautiful and scary place at times. As humans, we often make things a bigger deal than they actually are. Getting control of your thoughts, feelings, and emotions will help you operate your business on another level.

You will have negative and sad things going on in your mind -- that’s natural. But, you control how you respond. You can give in or you can process through it and do the work to move forward. The 1 percent know that most situations have a way out.

Win that battle in your mind daily. Learn how to stay in peak state more often and you’ll be more efficient in the action you take.

4. Do the work consistently.

Thoughts, words, plans, and intentions are a great start but they have to be followed up with action. To be a 1 percent entrepreneur and experience explosive growth in your business, you'll need to do the work consistently.

That work involves creating a strong foundation of your business, marketing, lead generation, fulfillment, creating content, planning, partnership and more. Whatever it takes to grow your business you should be doing. Too many entrepreneurs take the hot and cold attitude towards business. Build in lots of consistency and watch your business grow.

More than anything, you have to want this. You can’t let the fear of rejection or self-limiting beliefs keep you from doing what it takes to accomplish all of your major goals. Believe that you deserve it and then do something about it. Become a 1 percent entrepreneur and claim the life and business that makes you happy and fulfilled.