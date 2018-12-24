Dig into Big Data with This $15 'SQL' Training

Become a data wizard!

December 24, 2018 2 min read

With the development of the digital world has come the near ubiquity of databases, or organized sets of data that can be accessed electronically. The medical history of all your dentist's patients? That's a database. The inventory at your local grocery store? That comes in the form of a database. The Netflix tool that tracks your viewing preferences and recommends future titles? All together now: Database.

To manage said databases, many computer scientists use a programming language developed by IBM some 50 years ago called Structured Query Language, or SQL (like "sequel"). Capable of managing and manipulating enormous datasets declaratively—or without explicit, step-by-step instructions on how to achieve certain results—SQL's "intuitive capabilities" fueled the American National Standards Institute's decision to name it the standard for relational database management systems.

Now, SQL's name recognition might not be as high among the general population as other programming languages like Python or Java, but that doesn't diminish its impact. With Uber, Airbnb, Microsoft, and other major companies currently relying on SQL to power their queries, it's more than proving its worth as an essential tool with a variety of applications—and consequentially, a job skill that can help you level up career-wise.

Instead, enroll in the Introduction to SQL Training Course for a just-as-comprehensive education in the programming language. For less than your weekly coffee budget, you'll get lifetime access to 16 hours of content that'll take you from beginner to advanced proficiency, starting with lessons on SQL's history and the gist of relational databases. Once you've mastered the basics, you'll polish off readings, watch trainer presentations, and complete exercises involving data manipulation and extraction, business report generation, and writing queries—SQL functions that each have countless real-life applications.

