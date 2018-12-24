Data Management

Dig into Big Data with This $15 'SQL' Training

Become a data wizard!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dig into Big Data with This $15 'SQL' Training
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the development of the digital world has come the near ubiquity of databases, or organized sets of data that can be accessed electronically. The medical history of all your dentist's patients? That's a database. The inventory at your local grocery store? That comes in the form of a database. The Netflix tool that tracks your viewing preferences and recommends future titles? All together now: Database.

To manage said databases, many computer scientists use a programming language developed by IBM some 50 years ago called Structured Query Language, or SQL (like "sequel"). Capable of managing and manipulating enormous datasets declaratively—or without explicit, step-by-step instructions on how to achieve certain results—SQL's "intuitive capabilities" fueled the American National Standards Institute's decision to name it the standard for relational database management systems.

Now, SQL's name recognition might not be as high among the general population as other programming languages like Python or Java, but that doesn't diminish its impact. With Uber, Airbnb, Microsoft, and other major companies currently relying on SQL to power their queries, it's more than proving its worth as an essential tool with a variety of applications—and consequentially, a job skill that can help you level up career-wise.

Don't go back to school just yet, though. Instead, enroll in the Introduction to SQL Training Course for a just-as-comprehensive education in the programming language, minus the student debt. For less than your weekly coffee budget, you'll get lifetime access to 16 hours of content that'll take you from beginner to advanced proficiency, starting with lessons on SQL's history and the gist of relational databases. Once you've mastered the basics, you'll polish off readings, watch trainer presentations, and complete exercises involving data manipulation and extraction, business report generation, and writing queries—SQL functions that each have countless real-life applications.

A $99 value, the Introduction to SQL Training Course just went on sale for $15—a can't-miss discount. 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Management

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Data Management

Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity