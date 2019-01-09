Future-Proof Your Career By Learning How to Code for Less Than $40

Hone your programming skills on a shoestring budget with this nine-part training bundle.

Apple's late founder Steve Jobs once said, "I think everybody in this country should learn how to program a computer because it teaches you how to think." Today, a coding education does far more than that—it makes your future self employable.

You think our world is computer-reliant now? Just wait a few years: Due to "greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security", the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that IT employment will grow 13 percent by the time 2026 rolls around—faster than the average for all occupations. And with 800 million jobs worldwide predicted to be under threat of automation by 2030, even further growth over the next decade would be hardly surprising.

Learning how to code, then, is a surefire way to extend your career's shelf life, and no program makes that task easier than the Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle. Comprised of nine different courses, it's a beginner-friendly education in all things coding. Here's what's included:

Basic Introduction To C++ For Beginners (a $199.99 value)

Gain fluency in the C++ programming language across three hours of learning in this step-by-step, hands-on course. Designed to be learned at your own pace, it'll show you how to write C++ programs from scratch so you have a solid foundation on which to develop your skills.

Become A Full Stack Web Developer: Beginner To Advanced (a $199.99 value)

Full-stack developers are the apples of the programming world's eye, as they're proficient in both front- and back-end development. Add this lucrative skill set to your roster with this project-packed course on full-stack dev tools and the PHP framework Laravel.

Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 (a $199.99 value)

Learn how to build the responsive website of your dreams from scratch by enrolling in this 11-hour class on HTML5, CSS3, and jQuery. Its 77 lessons are enhanced with helpful video tutorials led by self-taught web designer and developer Jonas Schmedtmann.

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started With Web Coding (a $199.99 value)

Want to create interactive web content? You'll need to know how to use JavaScript. This class is a great crash course in the programming language that'll hone the skills you need in order to harness its capabilities for a fully functional and engaging site.

C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes (a $124 value)

The multi-paradigm programming language C# (pronounced "C-sharp") can be used to build a variety of applications on the .NET framework. Featuring five hours of content, this course will both introduce you to both tools and show you how to use their latest versions to create apps.

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners (a $199.99 value)

As the first development language designed specifically for modern multi-core CPU computers, Google Go has become ultra-popular in recent years. You'll explore it in-depth when you enroll in this course, which features 51 lectures and five hours of content that's available 24/7.

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming Easy as Pie (a $49 value)

The programming language Python is virtually ubiquitous, so you'd better learn how to use it, and use it well. This class will show you how to do just that with 10-plus hours of learning that covers data manipulation, machine learning implementation, text processing, website-scraping, and other uses of Python.

Java Programming for Beginners (a $99 value)

Speaking of must-know languages, meet Java. (It's contributed to just about every web app or website, FYI.) This 50-lesson class is comprised of video lectures, lab exercises, and code examples that will give you a detailed understanding of Java programming.

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide (a $99 value)

Invaluable to software engineers, Git is a distributed version control system used to track and manage changes in computer files. After showing you how to install it on your Mac or Windows device, this course will demonstrate various Git commands and walk you through its uses in programming.

