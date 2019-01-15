Avoid Spelling and Grammar Errors in Email with This Award-Winning Writing Assistant

In the professional world, error-free writing is more important than you might think.

January 15, 2019 2 min read

Grammatical errors — a stray comma here or an extra "and" there — might seem like minor errors in the grand scheme of things. But if they frequently occur in professional contexts, they could be costing you quite dearly.

In a study of 100 native English speakers' LinkedIn profiles, the presence of few errors correlated with more promotions. Not only that, but professionals who made few grammar mistakes in their profiles achieved higher leadership positions within the first decade of their careers than those who were sloppier in that regard. According to Grammarly CEO Brad Hoover, these results support the notion that "good grammar is a predictor of professional success"; it's a sign of attention to detail, solid critical thinking skills, and other hallmarks of a great employee.

Now, many word processor programs feature virtual writing assistants that function as spelling and grammar checkers (shoutout to Microsoft Office's Clippy). For more powerful solutions, however, you've got to seek out third-party resources with more advanced features and refined technologies.

