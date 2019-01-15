Writing

Avoid Spelling and Grammar Errors in Email with This Award-Winning Writing Assistant

In the professional world, error-free writing is more important than you might think.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Avoid Spelling and Grammar Errors in Email with This Award-Winning Writing Assistant
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Grammatical errors — a stray comma here or an extra "and" there — might seem like minor errors in the grand scheme of things. But if they frequently occur in professional contexts, they could be costing you quite dearly.

In a study of 100 native English speakers' LinkedIn profiles, the presence of few errors correlated with more promotions. Not only that, but professionals who made few grammar mistakes in their profiles achieved higher leadership positions within the first decade of their careers than those who were sloppier in that regard. According to Grammarly CEO Brad Hoover, these results support the notion that "good grammar is a predictor of professional success"; it's a sign of attention to detail, solid critical thinking skills, and other hallmarks of a great employee.

Now, many word processor programs feature virtual writing assistants that function as spelling and grammar checkers (shoutout to Microsoft Office's Clippy). For more powerful solutions, however, you've got to seek out third-party resources with more advanced features and refined technologies.

With that in mind, we're offering our readers a deal on premium subscriptions to the award-winning WhiteSmoke writing assistant. Rated as the No. 1 solution for English grammar, style, spelling, and punctuation, the WhiteSmoke software uses unique patented artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze text and expose mistakes before you hit "send." In addition to its error checker, WhiteSmoke also features a massive database with which to compare your work for possible plagiarism, plus writing tutorials, document templates, and a translator for more than 50 different languages. These tools are compatible with all mobile and desktop browsers, activating with a single click, and can be linked to your Microsoft Word and Outlook accounts to proofread your emails and documents.

Click here to head over to the Entrepreneur Store, where you can sign up for a lifetime premium subscription to WhiteSmoke for just $79 — 80 percent off its original price of $399.95. Each plan grants you lifetime access to all current and future WhiteSmoke features at no additional cost.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Writing

Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips

Writing

How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers

Writing

3 Reasons You Need to Improve Your Writing