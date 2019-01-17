Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea (Podcast)

'Why is it, as people chase opportunities or challenges, sometimes they break through and sometimes they don't? And could there be a special sauce behind that?'

January 17, 2019 1 min read

Those are the questions tech industry pioneer Jean Case asked herself as she gathered the material for her new book, Be Fearless. Besides Case's position as CEO of The Case Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband Steve, she's also chairman of the board of trustees for The National Geographic Society (and, of course, formerly a senior executive at AOL). From her experience in the impact investing space and her work at the Foundation, Case has heard a wide array of business ideas, both big and small. In this episode of Entrepreneur's How Success Happens podcast, she shares strategies for how to gauge whether your big idea can go the distance, how to expertly pitch to friends, family and investors and how to take a calculated risk. She also weighed in on how large tech companies may handle data privacy down the line.

You can listen to the full episode below.