Improve How Your Business Communicates for as Low as $20 a Month

Chewing the fat. Dropping a line. Touching base. Shooting the breeze. Talking turkey. Keeping someone posted.

No matter what you call it, communicating effectively is a vital life skill in that it facilitates the sharing of information and cultivates lasting relationships. Nowhere is this more true than in the workplace, where productive and perspicuous transmissions of ideas has been proven to unlock success. According to a McKinsey Global Institute report, for instance, improving communication and collaboration within a company can increase employees’ productivity by 20 to 25 percent.

The thing is, establishing and maintaining this sort of interactive workplace can be challenging in modern working environments, where remote/mobile work and bring your own device (BYOD) policies are swiftly becoming the norm. Is it possible to implement a well-oiled internal communication system that spans both devices and locales when necessary, and without spending a fortune or jeopardizing employee/company data?

With RingCentral, it sure is.

RingCentral is a feature-packed, secure, cloud-based VoIP phone system in which your employees’ smartphones are integrated into your business phone network. Setup is simple and fast; with the help of a RingCentral implementation specialist, you’ll plug your IP desk phones and computers into your office’s internet connection, then have your employees download the RingCentral app. The whole process wraps up in a day or less — and you can get started for just $19.99.

Once your employees install the app, they’ll be connected to the RingCentral cloud platform, which will allow them to perform an extensive lineup of tasks from their personal smartphones or computers (saving time and resources on your part). That includes making business calls, checking their office voicemail, instant messaging, sharing screens, sending and receiving business faxes and texts, accessing the company directory, and even setting up or joining voice conferences and online meetings. And they don’t even have to use their personal number to do so: With RingCentral, incoming calls are automatically routed through your office’s network; your employees will keep their business identities even though they’re using their own devices.

As the manager of a RingCentral system, you’ll be able to oversee all users across all locations on your desktop computer or smartphone, and all through the cloud. You’ll also be able to set up an auto-receptionist, generate call reports, and integrate your RingCentral system with other applications your business uses, such as Dropbox and Salesforce.

These features and functions would normally require multiple separate providers and a complex system of technologies, but with RingCentral, you get them all on one user-friendly interface — and for a fraction of the price. For just the next few days, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for a RingCentral plan for as little as $19.99 a month.

CLICK HERE to get a RingCentral quote for your business today.

