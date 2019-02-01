Consumer Psychology

Want to Increase Your Tipped Employees' Pay Without Spending A Dime?

A richer color scheme encourages customers to tip a lot more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Increase Your Tipped Employees' Pay Without Spending A Dime?
Image credit: andresr | Getty Images
Contributor
President of The Marks Group
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My daughter waitressed full time at a restaurant for a year between college and grad school. Here's the biggest fact she taught me: for the wait staff at a restaurant, it is all about the tips.

Not surprising, right? Your server may pretend not to be looking when you tip but that nonchalance is just a ruse. Believe me, they’re looking. Yes, it’s all about the tips because in many areas of the country tips are not just added income, tips are most of the income for an employee. In Philadelphia, where I live, restaurant owners can legally pay their wait staff as little as $2.83 an hour, which is almost $5.00 less than the state minimum wage, because the difference is made up by tips.

Related: 12 Great Resources for Diving Into Consumer Psychology

Here's another thing I learned: tips equals turnover. Where my daughter worked was always busy and people were tipping, so she busted her you-know-what to keep that job. In this low unemployment economy, restaurants and other small businesses are all desperately trying to keep good people. But good people want money and the more money they get the more enticed they are to take (and stay) with a job. Simple as that.

Unfortunately, coming up with that money for a small business isn’t so simple. So wouldn't it be great if the employees working at your restaurant could make more money than they could working for your competitor down the street, without the difference coming out of your pocket? Well, I’ve got a golden opportunity for you!

A research team from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville asked a bunch of restaurants to give diners their bills in either a gold folder or a black folder. The diners who received their bills in the gold folder tipped an average of 21.5 percent, while the others tipped 18.9 percent. That's almost a 14 percent difference in an employee's compensation (the same test was also performed using gold and orange folders with little difference). But that's not all. The researchers also found that diners seated at tables with gold tablecloths left larger tips than those seated at tables with white tablecloths.

"It seems that mere exposure to the color (gold) makes customers feel like they’re in a restaurant that caters to high-status people," Na Young Lee, one of the researchers, wrote in The Conversation. "And when people feel like they’re wealthier, they tend to be more inclined to flaunt their wealth."

Related: 5 Strategies of 'Psychological Pricing'

The impact of color on your customers' behavior should never be underestimated. There are countless studies that prove that the color of a room, a product or even clothing will have an effect on people's moods and buying behavior.

In this case, restaurant owners who do something as simple as offering a restaurant check in a gold billfold or using gold tablecloths can result in a significant raise for their employees. But the really important thing is that these same restaurant owners don’t have to spend very much in the process. Although the study didn’t extend to retailers and other businesses who sell to consumers, I’d bet that including a little more gold in their décor would also have a positive impact on buying behavior.

So go for the gold, friend. Your employees will appreciate it and so will your accountant. Unfortunately, I learned this lesson a little too late to recommend this tactic to my daughter's employer. Looks like I got stuck with the bill again.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Consumer Psychology

10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales

Consumer Psychology

Power of the Purse: Consumer Activism Emerges As the New Feminist Brand

Consumer Psychology

A Better Understanding of Consumer Psychology Will Earn You More Online Conversions