Entrepreneur Index

Stock Market In Holding Pattern Ahead of Apple Earnings Report

Tech bellwether Apple will report earnings after the market closes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stock Market In Holding Pattern Ahead of Apple Earnings Report
Image credit: Sean Gallup | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the Federal Reserve Board meeting over the next two days and tech bellwether Apple reporting earnings after the market close, the stock market was in a holding pattern today.

The Dow index, buoyed by decent earnings from 3M, traded within a narrow range, closing up 0.21 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes were down 0.15 percent and 0.81 percent respectively. The Entrepreneur Index™ fell 0.66 percent on the day.

Technology investors were waiting (not very optimistically) on Apple's earnings results. The company previously lowered guidance because of slowing iPhone sales in China. The second of the FAANG stocks to report earnings after Netflix, and the only one of the five internet giants not on the Entrepreneur Index™, Apple was down 1.04 percent.

The rest of the tech market followed suit. The other four FANG stocks all fell with Amazon, (-2.69 percent), declining most. Facebook will report earnings tomorrow. All thirteen technology stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ were down.

 
AMZN Quotes by TradingView

Chipmaker NVIDIA Corp. continued to slide, losing 4.64 percent today and posting the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur Index™ for the second consecutive day. The stock was down 14 percent yesterday after the company cut guidance on fourth quarter revenue by nearly 20 percent. Twitter was also down sharply, falling 4.5 percent.

Truck-maker PACCAR Inc. on the other hand, blew away expectations with fourth quarter earnings. It delivered 50,000 trucks and had record revenues in the quarter, handily beating both sales and profits estimates. The stock was up 5.77 percent today -- the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™.

Comcast was up 2.01 percent. The telecom/media giant's stock had been trending down since spiking more than five percent after reporting strong earnings last week. Other notable gains included hospital manager Universal Health Services, (1.63 percent), and REIT Extra Space Storage, (1.88 percent).

3M's solid earnings results helped market sentiment today, but like a growing list of companies, 3M lowered forward guidance because of slowing growth in China. The trade talks between the U.S. and China resume tomorrow.

The market will also be parsing the comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates where they are, but investors will be looking for clues on the future path for interest rates. Both those issues may affect the stock market this week as much as earnings results.

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on ;Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Weak Chinese Economy Hits the Stock Market Where It Hurts

Entrepreneur Index

Stocks Rise as the Government Shutdown (Temporarily) Ends

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Shares Continue to Slide After Elon Musk Announces Job Cuts