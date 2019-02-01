Entrepreneur Index

Weak Amazon Outlook Sinks the Market

The FAANG stocks giveth and they taketh away.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Weak Amazon Outlook Sinks the Market
Image credit: Omar Marques | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yesterday, great earnings from Facebook lifted the entire technology sector. Today, a cautious outlook from Amazon.com deflated it.

The online retailing/cloud computing/video streaming/grocery distribution giant handily beat estimates for the fourth quarter but gave a slightly less upbeat outlook for the coming quarter than analysts were expecting. The stock fell 5.35 percent, the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur Index™ today.

Amazon is now back in bear market territory, down more than 20 percent from its high set in early September. It remains, however, the most valuable public company (worth $795 billion) by a slight margin over Apple and Microsoft.

The rest of the technology sector had mixed results today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.25 percent while the Dow and S&P 500 indexes were up 0.26 percent and 0.09 percent respectively. The Entrepreneur Index™ was down 0.89 percent on the day.

The stock market was not particularly impressed with strong January jobs data released this morning. The economy added 304,000 new jobs versus expectations of 170,000. That's often good news for corporate sales, profits and stock prices, but it may have also renewed fears of another interest rate hike from the Fed this year.

The oil market definitely responded positively to the news. The strong jobs numbers along with the sanctions reducing oil supply from Venezuela and a lower oil-rig count in U.S. energy basins lifted the price of crude by TK percent. It just recorded its best January on record rising 18 percent and is up 23 percent since Christmas Eve.

Oil and gas producer Hess Corp. continues to benefit from the trend. It was up 3.07 percent today -- the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™. It is now up a staggering 57 percent since the day after Christmas.

Other significant gains on the Entrepreneur Index™ included Alexion Pharmaceuticals, (2.7 percent), software-maker salesforce.com, (2.51 percent) and casino-operator Wynn Resorts, (2.49 percent).

David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, put a scare into the commercial real estate market this morning. His company met estimates for the fourth quarter but like Amazon, gave lower guidance on its outlook than the market expected. "There are some retailers out there we're nervous about," Mr. Simon said on the earnings conference call. At the top of his worry list are surely Sears and J.C. Penney, two struggling franchises that still serve as anchor tenants for many large shopping centers like those that Simon manages. The stock fell more than three percent in morning trading but closed the day down 1.6 percent.

The rest of the REIT sector fell as well, with eight of nine REITs on the Entrepreneur Index™ declining today. Kimco Realty Corp. (0.88 percent), was the only one to post a gain. Retailers also fell with Costco Wholesale Group, (-2.03 percent) and Walmart, (-2.06 percent), both down sharply.

Other notable declines included L Brands, (-2.48 percent) and Gap Inc. (-1.73 percent).

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Facebook Fuels a Surge for Technology Stocks

Entrepreneur Index

Apple and Boeing Results Fire Up the Stock Market

Entrepreneur Index

Weak Chinese Economy Hits the Stock Market Where It Hurts