Machine Learning

Launch a Career as a Data Scientist for Less Than $50

Take a deep dive into machine learning and data analysis across eight courses and 48 hours of content.
Launch a Career as a Data Scientist for Less Than $50
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data scientist just topped Glassdoor's list of the 50 Best Jobs in America for the fourth year in a row, with entry-, mid-, and senior-level jobs alike offering competitive salaries. And with virtually every industry in need of professionals who can crunch customers' data — not to mention ongoing innovations in the field of machine learning — demand for data scientists has increased almost 30 percent year over year, according to an analysis by the job sites Indeed and Dice. Pretty cool indeed.

For a limited time, Entrepreneur readers can get in on this lucrative profession on the cheap by enrolling in the Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle, an eight-part education on that spans 48 hours of content.

Kicking off the bundle's extensive learning roster are a pair of courses on Tensorflow and Keras, two frameworks within the popular, general-purpose programming language Python. After giving you a comprehensive introduction to data science techniques in Python, these classes will help you master Tensorflow and Keras installation, then show you how to use both libraries to create artificial neural networks and deep learning structures.

Next up are a trio of courses that dive deeper into Python, which will show you how to utilize the programming language to store, filter, manage, and manipulate data. Statistical modeling in Python's Statsmodels package is covered in later lessons, as are packages like Numpy, Pandas, and Matplotlib, which let you perform various Python functions without needing to write your own code.

The bundle wraps up with three courses that cover the R programming language, which include lessons on statistical modeling; deep learning packages like caret, h20, and MXNET; and supervised and unsupervised learning.

Score the complete set by enrolling in the Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle for just $41

