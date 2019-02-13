My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter

Dorsey said he respects the 'ups and downs' that come with Musk's Twitter usage, which has famously landed him in hot water.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter
Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images via BI
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher on Tuesday over -- you guessed it -- Twitter.

Swisher pressed Dorsey to give specific answers to her questions. After quizzing him on tech responsibility, Donald Trump, and abuse on his platform, Swisher asked Dorsey who he thinks the most "exciting influential" person on Twitter is.

Dorsey's answer: Elon Musk.

Musk himself chimed in, evidently flattered. "Thanks Jack, Twitter rocks!" Musk tweeted, followed by a string of seemingly random emojis.

While many of Musk's tweets are irreverent or showcase his love of technology, the "ups and downs" Dorsey refers to can have real ramifications. Musk's penchant for Twitter became notorious last year after he tweeted "funding secured," prompting the SEC to slap him and Tesla with $20 million fines.

He also provoked bewilderment after he tweeted at British cave diver Vernon Unsworth calling him a "pedo." It came after Unsworth criticised Musk's idea to build a miniature submarine to rescue the Thai soccer team who were trapped in a flooded cave system in July last year. Unsworth is suing Musk for defamation.

Swisher countered Dorsey's answer by asking about the rising star of the Democratic party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Dorsey responded that Ocasio-Cortez is "mastering the medium."

Ocasio-Cortez told Business Insider in January that she writes all of her own tweets but that many of them, "never see the light of day."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter

Twitter

Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.