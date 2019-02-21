My Queue

Facebook

Facebook's Constant Tracking on Android Can Now Be Limited

Facebook for Android is always tracking your location, even when you aren't using the app. However, the latest update finally allows you to limit this tracking rather than disabling it completely.
Facebook's Constant Tracking on Android Can Now Be Limited
Image credit: via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Until now there's been a big discrepancy over the level of privacy available to users of Facebook's app on iOS and Android. iOS users could limit precise location tracking to only when the app was in use or never. Android users had an all or nothing option, meaning if location tracking is enabled, Facebook will always be tracking you even when the app is closed.

Facebook blames Android for this difference being present as Location Services can either be turned on or off. However, it seems the social network had the power to do something about that and they've finally decided to do so.

An updated version of Facebook for Android introduces a new Background Location control. It adds the functionality already present in the iOS version and allows users to limit precise location tracking to only when the app is in use. This is a feature some users want to take advantage of, for example, if they want to know when friends are nearby.

It's important to note that the update does not change your existing settings. So if you already allow location tracking then it will continue to track you all the time unless the setting is changed. The same is true if you have turned off Location History.

Once the updated app is installed on your Android device, a new option will be available in settings under Location Access. It's called Background Location and can be toggled on or off. With Location Services turned on and Background Location turned off, you will only be allowing Facebook to track your location when the app is in use.

