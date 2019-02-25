Clarity: The Secret Weapon to Experiencing Explosive Business Growth

Clarity provides the power to build relationships and achieve goals.

February 25, 2019 5 min read

It’s the middle of the night and you have to use the restroom. It’s pitch dark when you get up. You know your bedroom but navigating in the darkness you stub your toe and are using choice language to describe how frustrated you are. Just a few seconds in the darkness affected your path to successfully accomplishing your middle-of-the-night goal.

It works the same way in our lives and business. That “darkness” takes a different form but it has the same effect. We "stub our toes" in many different ways when we lack clarity. If your business is not achieving explosive growth right now, it’s more than likely that your lack of clarity is the culprit.

There are many factors and parts to growing a business but not being clear is the cause. If you’re going to make this a year of reaching new milestones, make sure you have clarity in these three areas of your business.

1. Get clear on why you’re building a business.

The idea behind entrepreneurship is appealing. You can be your own boss and set your schedule. You can generate an income doing what you enjoy doing. So, you start a business but you may not have a major why behind the business.

You look for what will make money and then get to work. After a while, things just don’t seem to be working the way you’d hoped. There was no why driving the business. That lack of clarity leads to you building a job. Your business should be started and built around a topic and mission you’re passionate about.

The why is your road map and the fuel to help you keep driving towards your goals. Even if you have been in business for a while, it’s important to take a step back and reconnect with your why. Get very clear on the overall strategy and not so much the tactics. With a clear main strategy, the tactical everyday pieces are easier to implement.

2. Get clear on whom your business caters to and how you speak to your customers.

You’ve read more than a few articles about the need to find your niche and for good reason. You can’t reach everyone and you shouldn’t try. You need clarity in who your business helps and what it helps them do. A passion for wellness and desire to teach people how to be healthier is too broad. You can niche down and teach people how to use food as fuel. It works the same way with all topics.

When you have the clarity of the niche audience you’re targeting, you can find where they are and the best way to reach them. You can talk to them in their language and use the messaging they understand and respond to. The more you reach them and speak with the specifics of that tribe, the more your business will grow. Even in your free content, you should be demonstrating that clarity and speaking to your niche.

If you look at big brands and companies, you’ll notice how they cater to their specific target customer base. It’s the reason high-end brands don’t have sales -- that’s not what their target customers expect or respond to.

3. Get clear on where this is all going.

In the same vein as getting clarity on your why, you should be clear on where you’re heading in your life and business -- they work hand-in-hand. If you don’t have clarity in your life goals, it will be hard to focus on building your business. You started and are building a business to create freedom and financial security in your life.

What does your dream life look like? What would an ideal day look like if money were no object? Let your mind visualize where this is all going. To get anywhere, you have to see what the destination looks like. Take some time today to get clear. If you have that clarity, take some time to reconnect with the vision.

Clarity is power. You can help you build successful relationships, goals, wealth, and your dream business. When there are 100 things to do, our focus tends to be on what needs to get done. Change your mindset. Think like a leader. Get clarity on the strategy and how it all connects together. Then, map out the tactics and take action. You can experience explosive growth once you get clear.