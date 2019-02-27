My Queue

Self Improvement

Here's How You Can Learn Six New Languages for Less Than $30

In a world that's flattening at a rapid pace, broadening your worldview is vital.
Here's How You Can Learn Six New Languages for Less Than $30
Image credit: Juliana Kozoski
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether by means of a required college course, a trip abroad, or a dinner at an ethnic restaurant, it's reasonable to assume that most entrepreneurs have found themselves in a situation involving a language that isn't their native tongue. However, many fail to grasp the importance of not just exposing oneself to different languages, but personally mastering a few of them.

You see, the ability to speak a second (or third, or fourth) language is associated with superior emotional intelligence, which includes the capacity to communicate effectively and better empathize with those around you. This is a recipe for success in the business world, according to Sean Hopwood, the founder and president of an online translation firm.

"People who speak a second language appreciate multiple perspectives and cultures and are equipped to exercise diverse thought and action," Hopwood told Entrepreneur in 2016, "which is a boon in the entrepreneurial environment."

This will only become more apparent as globalization chugs along, making the world flatter than ever. (Not literally, of course.) Fortunately, working to overcome language barriers no longer requires a trip back to campus: With one of uTalk's online programs, it's as easy as turning on your phone or computer.

Available on any web or mobile device 24/7, uTalk's training involves drilling practical vocabulary that can be applied to real-world situations in your choice of over 130 languages. This approach is complemented by the inclusion of voice artists who know their respective languages inside and out, which helps students better understand native speakers' distinct conversational habits and patterns.

Each uTalk program also comes with speaking games that let you verify your learning as you make progress, which is tracked achievement-by-achievement within the app itself.

For a limited time, Entrepreneur readers can sign up for lifetime access to six different uTalk language programs of their choosing for just $29.99 — a 92 percent discount on the original retail price of nearly $390.

 

