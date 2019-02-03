My Queue

Sales Strategies

Learn Sales and Entrepreneurial Secrets From an Agency CEO

Start landing bigger clients and increase sales with this course by Peter Corbett.
Learn Sales and Entrepreneurial Secrets From an Agency CEO
Image credit: Rawpixel
Contributor
2 min read
Anyone who owns a small business will tell you, it’s not for the faint of heart. Even if you have a stellar product or service, it can be a struggle to let your target market know you exist. Don’t let that discourage you–there are many ways to increase your chance of success, and we’ve got the perfect course to help you. The Guide to Pitching Clients & Getting Sales with Peter Corbett will teach you how to price, pitch and create a portfolio of work to be proud of.

Peter Corbett is the founder and CEO of iStrategyLabs, a digital agency that develops solutions to clients’ challenges and brings them to life in the online and offline world. He’s best known for his marketing expertise, along with his technical background and focus on community building. Some of his notable client work includes brands like Disney, ESPN, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Volkswagen and more.

Peter is no stranger to the startup struggle, but he is a success story, as he managed to build a multimillion-dollar brand from the ground up. That’s why he’s designed this course, to help other small businesses succeed and benefit from what he’s learned. In this online course, you’ll learn how to find potential clients, land meetings and prepare a tailored pitch to close the deal. Since closing the deal is only half the battle, this course also teaches you how to estimate the work that needs to be done, operate projects and exit gracefully once your work is complete.

If your small business could use a boost, now is the perfect time to get in on this business-savvy course. It normally retails for $49, but it’s currently 59 percent off! Access it here for $19.99. With 22 HD video lessons, exclusive bonus content and lifetime access, you’ll be better equipped to help your business thrive.

