Learn to Master JavaScript with This $49 E-Degree Bundle

Get the skills you need land a a lucrative position in a growing field

March 16, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Regardless of what type of company you’re starting, you won’t get very far if you don’t have someone with expert coding skills on your team. Full stack developers are particularly helpful — they’re the Swiss army knives of engineers, and they take care of both the front and back end of your digital business needs.

Front end developers are engineers who work with everything that a customer directly interacts with. They help create seamlessly interactive websites that keep your customers coming back for more. Back end developers deal with behind-the-scenes elements. They make sure that the nuts and bolts of your website are running smoothly, and they also keep your company’s databases and servers up and running.

Full stack developers combine these skill sets, and companies are willing to pay big bucks to bring them on board. According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a full stack developer is $113,658 per year. If you want to dive into this career and help a new company get off the ground, or if you must take care of your own business’s coding needs, The Full Stack JavaScript Developer E-Degree Bundle will set you on the right path.

These 12 courses cover beginner, middle and advanced levels of the multiple programming languages that full stack developers need to succeed. You’ll start by mastering the basics of CSS and HTML, discovering the best way to set up a website and how you can handle multimedia elements with programming languages.

With JavaScript for Beginners, you’ll become fluent in the programming language that’s described as “the backbone of the internet.” After mastering best practices and basic programming, you’ll move onto an advanced course where you’ll write your own functional programs.

The bundle’s other JavaScript classes cover everything from app development to debugging, with a focus on popular tools like NodeJS and Express JS Frameworks.

Usually this powerhouse Full Stack JavaScript Developer E-Degree Bundle costs $182.50, but you can enroll today for $45 (75 percent off).