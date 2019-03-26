This Can Help You Break Into America's Top Career

Launch a career in a data-driven economy.

March 26, 2019 2 min read

There is a reason you hear so much about the benefits of majoring in STEM fields. Careers in data are the fastest-growing and most lucrative in today's economy, with Microsoft's programming language SQL leading the way as one of the most in-demand tools for working with data. According to Indeed, the average salary for a SQL Developer is $85,565 and growing.

If you want to find out what it takes to break into this competitive field, check out The Complete SQL Certification Bundle, now on sale for $39.

This 11-course bundle covers all things database management, beginning with an introduction to installing and administering Oracle enterprise database systems and leading you through how to use SQL to manage these databases.

The courses in the bundle include:

Oracle Installation & Administration

Provisioning SQL Databases

Querying SQL Server

Administering SQL Databases

Implementing A Data Warehouse With SQL

Designing Database Solutions For SQL

Implementing Data Models & Reports With Microsoft SQL

Designing Business Intelligence Solutions With Microsoft SQL

Developing Microsoft SQLSQL Fundamentals

Administer A SQL Database Infrastructure

Each course comes with a certification of completion that you can use on your resume to demonstrate your skill set to employers. Plus, several courses are specifically geared towards passing Microsoft certification exams that can help you raise your earning potential and become a more attractive candidate in the data world.

The world is only becoming more data-driven and the demand for people with SQL skills will continue to grow. Build a foundation for a career in database management with The Complete SQL Certification Bundle, now on sale for just $39.