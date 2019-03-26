My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Management

This Can Help You Break Into America's Top Career

Launch a career in a data-driven economy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Can Help You Break Into America's Top Career
Image credit: Alex Kotliarskyi
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There is a reason you hear so much about the benefits of majoring in STEM fields. Careers in data are the fastest-growing and most lucrative in today's economy, with Microsoft's programming language SQL leading the way as one of the most in-demand tools for working with data. According to Indeed, the average salary for a SQL Developer is $85,565 and growing.

If you want to find out what it takes to break into this competitive field, check out The Complete SQL Certification Bundle, now on sale for $39.

This 11-course bundle covers all things database management, beginning with an introduction to installing and administering Oracle enterprise database systems and leading you through how to use SQL to manage these databases.

The courses in the bundle include:

  • Oracle Installation & Administration
  • Provisioning SQL Databases
  • Querying SQL Server
  • Administering SQL Databases
  • Implementing A Data Warehouse With SQL
  • Designing Database Solutions For SQL
  • Implementing Data Models & Reports With Microsoft SQL
  • Designing Business Intelligence Solutions With Microsoft SQL
  • Developing Microsoft SQLSQL Fundamentals
  • Administer A SQL Database Infrastructure

Each course comes with a certification of completion that you can use on your resume to demonstrate your skill set to employers. Plus, several courses are specifically geared towards passing Microsoft certification exams that can help you raise your earning potential and become a more attractive candidate in the data world.

The world is only becoming more data-driven and the demand for people with SQL skills will continue to grow. Build a foundation for a career in database management with The Complete SQL Certification Bundle, now on sale for just $39.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Management

Get Fluent in 'Tableau' with This $12 Training Bundle

Data Management

Dig into Big Data with This $15 'SQL' Training

Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks