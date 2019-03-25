Register for Entrepreneur Insider's Free Fireside Chat With Dr. Michael Gervais, High-Performance Psychologist

Discover the daily rituals and intentions that lead to high performance in business and life.

March 25, 2019 3 min read

As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.

Join us on Tuesday, April 9, at 2pm EST as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the four pillars of living a high-performance life

Tips for practicing mindset training on a daily basis

Understanding the value of developing a vision for your business and life

Advice on developing a personal philosophy and combining thoughts with actions

Next steps for continuing the journey towards mindfulness and mastery

About the Speaker:

Dr. Gervais is also the co-founder of Compete to Create, a joint venture with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, which has built a framework to enhance high performance cultures by focusing on mindset training for individuals. Compete to Creates' aim is to pull back the curtain on how world-leading organizations and performers shape their lives, their thinking and their relationships in order to become their very best and thrive in the modern world. More than 30,000 employees from across Microsoft and AT&T have completed the High-Performance Mindset Training Course.

A published, peer-reviewed author and recognized speaker on optimal human performance, Dr. Gervais has been featured by CNN, The Wall Street Journal, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, Red Bull TV, Extra, The Huffington Post, Outside Magazine and others. Dr. Gervais received his undergraduate degree from Loyola Marymount University. He completed his Ph.D. while studying under the father of American applied sport psychology, Dr. Bruce Ogilvie, at San Diego University, Integrative Studies.

About Entrepreneur Insider:

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources, and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.

Register Below.