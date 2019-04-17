My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Tackle Your To-Do List With This Award-Winning Mac App

2Do is a user-friendly task manager that's jam-packed with features.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tackle Your To-Do List With This Award-Winning Mac App
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding the best way to knock tasks off your to-do list takes some trial and error. Some entrepreneurs rely on classic paper lists, others take the electronic route with apps and reminders. You’ve probably tried more than one method to keep track of your work responsibilities, but the 2Do Task Manager takes your productivity to the next level.

2Do is a Mac-optimized app that marries productivity and speed. Jot down multiple tasks in seconds with the Quick Entry feature, then stay on top of related to-dos and events with color-coded lists and groups. You can filter everything by focus, tag, location and date range.

Group scheduled tasks in a snap with the drag-and-drop interface, then create your own advanced search queries to find exactly what you need. Automatic alerts notify you when you’re physically close to one of your to-dos, and you can rapidly sync with Dropbox, Apple Reminders or Toodledo.

Usually, the 2Do Task Manager costs $49.99, but right now you can snag it for $19.99 (60 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

The One Tip You Need to Reach Your Peak Performance

Productivity

Make Your Mac a Streamlined Productivity Machine with This App Bundle

Productivity

Staying Productive While on a Business Trip Takes Planning