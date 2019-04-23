Launch a Lucrative New Career as an Agile and Six Sigma Expert

The 'Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle' covers all of the vital project management methodologies.

April 23, 2019

One of the “soft skills” you need to run a successful business is organization. You can’t find the best candidates, create the most efficient processes or address complex problems without project management basics.

There are plenty of digital tools to help you organize your data and progress, but they won’t be much help unless you have teammates are following smart principles when they use them. The Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle lays out the principles of the most effective project and quality management techniques around.

Six Sigma

Six Sigma is a set of management techniques that originated in manufacturing plants. It was initially created at Motorola to create highly predictable, customer-oriented processes that would reduce the defect rate of Motorola’s electronics to practically nothing.

Today, Six Sigma has benefits that reach far beyond physical manufacturing plants. This bundle’s two courses in Six Sigma Green Belt and Six Sigma Black Belt will show you how to apply its methodologies to project management. You’ll learn how to thoroughly assess your business’s existing processes, find weaknesses and correct them. You’ll earn you certifications after you discover how to define customer needs and eliminate unnecessary steps toward your final product.

Agile

Agile is another popular project and quality management technique. Its 12 principles also emphasize putting the customer’s needs first and maintaining simple, repeatable processes to help your business run smoothly day in and day out.

The four Agile courses in this software bundle focus on software engineering with Agile, as well as implementing cost-saving measures to get your numbers in the black. You’ll also work towards a certification in Scrum, which will help your team tackle complex adaptive problems.

Project Management

All of these courses cover elements of project management, but these two classes will help you become a Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or earn the industry’s top certification and become a Project Management Professional (PMP). The classes provide a vast overview of business models and methods as a whole, demonstrating how to create processes that work based on the ten project management knowledge areas. You’ll also learn how to master risk management, absorb the essentials of product life cycles and ensure initiatives arrive on time and within budget.

