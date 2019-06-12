My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

This Family Photo Keeps the Edible Arrangements Founder Focused on Growth

It was taken when he received his 28th order, and today reminds him to work through the inevitable hard times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Family Photo Keeps the Edible Arrangements Founder Focused on Growth
Image credit: Courtesy of Tariq Farid
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 1986, when I was 17, I bought a tiny, 600-square-foot flower shop with a loan from a family friend. My mother was my first employee. I would drop her off on my way to high school and come back afterward to run the shop. She’d made it only through the fifth grade in Pakistan, but during those early days, when we would sometimes struggle just to make $100, she was instrumental in teaching me the fundamentals of success

When I began testing the idea of selling bouquets out of fruit cut into various shapes, people thought I was crazy, and it was impossible to get bank financing. But the first time my mother saw an arrangement, she got it. “That is amazing,” she told me. “This is going to be big.” So I kept going. In March 1999, I opened the first Edible Arrangements store. It was Easter, and we had 28 orders. We thought we had hit gold. My mother gave me a big hug, and someone snapped a photo.

Related: A Franchise That Says It With Flowers, and Fruit and Chocolates

Business was good. We had $190,000 in sales that first year, and I became obsessed with how we could grow even more. Then my mother sat me down at the table. “You’ve got to stop chasing the money,” she said. “Instead, talk to your customers. People work so hard and give you $30, $40 for flowers they don’t need. Go take care of them. Then the money will chase you.” And she was right. By 2005, when my mother passed away, we already had many franchises. 

Then, in 2008, the economy collapsed. Some of the stores were really struggling. During a really rough patch, I spotted that photo of my mother giving me the hug. Suddenly, memories of those early days came back to me of when we had to make deliveries by bus or bicycle, how a snowstorm would totally derail our business (flowers go bad quickly), and the times we could barely make payroll. It reminded me that we had been through difficult times before, and I realized that if someone hasn’t had really rough moments—if they haven’t had to correct their path at least two or three times -- then they aren’t trying hard enough. They aren’t taking enough risks.

That kept me going.

Related: These Sisters Left Dream Jobs to Pursue Their Love of Dumplings. Now They're Cooking up a Delicious NYC Restaurant Empire.

Today, Edible Arrangements has more than 1,200 locations worldwide generating more than $500 million in annual sales. I have technology companies, logistics companies, a philanthropic organization. But no matter what, that picture remains on my desk. It helps me stay grounded and keep my eye on the big picture. “Be thankful when times are good and when times are tough,” my mother would say. “The most important thing is to remember the journey.”

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Project Grow

Ken Burns on the Process That Geniuses Like Steve Jobs Use to Achieve Success

Project Grow

A Desktop Statue of a Hindu Deity Gives This Founder Daily Inspiration