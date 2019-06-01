My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2019

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2019
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

She wanted the fragrance industry to be more transparent.The fragrance industry said no. So the actress took matters into her own hands.

Women Are Disappearing From the Cannabis Industry. Why?

The industry's most powerful women are working to fix it.

The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.

Related Articles

How to Become the Person Everyone Roots For
Editor's Note

How to Become the Person Everyone Roots For

Good things don't just happen. They happen to people who hustle for them.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Everything You Need to Know to Pitch an Investor
Pitching

Everything You Need to Know to Pitch an Investor

Asking investors to fund your business is uncomfortable, intimidating and at times even excruciating. Here's how to make it better, according to Andreessen Horowitz managing partner Scott Kupor.
12 min read
Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?
Young Entrepreneur

Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?

Grownup founders can learn plenty from their teenage counterparts.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
12 Ways to Make More Money Through LinkedIn
Small Business Heroes

12 Ways to Make More Money Through LinkedIn

It's not enough to just complete your profile. To really stand out, you must understand how LinkedIn works -- and whom it rewards. Ted Prodromou, author of the book Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business, explains how.
Ted Prodromou Author and internet business consultant | 6 min read
Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.
Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

He bought his first Applebee's 20 years ago, and since then has redefined what's possible in the franchise industry. His philosophy: Be different, then go big.
Scott Lucas | 12 min read
Sun-Maid Raisins Has a Bold Plan to Reinvent Itself. (Watch Out, Fruit Roll-Ups!)
Problem Solvers Podcast

Sun-Maid Raisins Has a Bold Plan to Reinvent Itself. (Watch Out, Fruit Roll-Ups!)

The storied company's new CEO is tackling a big challenge: a recognizable brand but a declining business.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport
Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Many have tried to launch a new sports league. Few have succeeded. But that hasn't discouraged the star, who's trying to revolutionize his sport by competing against the league he once played for.
Patrick Carone Special Projects Director | 7 min read
Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.
Success Stories

Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Paul Flick wants to serve a homeowner's every need -- which is why his company Premium Service Brands is always expanding.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee
Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2019