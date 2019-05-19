My Queue

Music

Snag These Premium Bang & Olufsen Headphones for Nearly Half Off

Bang & Olufsen's H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are the premium wireless audio experience you've been waiting for.
Snag These Premium Bang & Olufsen Headphones for Nearly Half Off
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re still buying cheap wired headphones from the drugstore, then it’s time to upgrade. Audio quality has improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years, and Bluetooth headphones are quickly becoming the norm. Bang & Olufsen’s H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are a high-end replacement for your frayed wired headphones.

The H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are designed to look, feel and sound amazing. Plus leather cups envelop your ears in rich, natural sound. They last 19 hours on a single charge, so you can catch up on an audio book during your commute, open your favorite playlist during your lunch break and listen to podcasts on the way home without missing a beat.

These premium headphones also come with built-in controls for pairing to devices, switching songs and answering calls. They’re so comfortable and convenient, you’ll never want to take them off.

Usually, Bang & Olufsen’s H4 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones would set you back $299, but right now you can grab a pair for only $153 (49% off) with this limited time coupon code: WEEKEND15. 

